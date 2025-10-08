2026 Renault Kwid EV Update Brings More Power, Faster Charging

While the Renault Kwid EV has been spotted on road tests in India, its specifications are yet to be revealed

Dacia Spring EV sold in Europe and Renault Kwid petrol sold in India share the same basic platform. Recent spy shots reveal that Renault could soon introduce the electric version of the Kwid in India. Kwid EV test mules appear to be largely the same as the Dacia Spring EV. As we wait for Kwid EV launch, the Dacia Spring EV has received multiple updates including more powerful motors and faster charging. Let’s check out the details.

2026 Renault Kwid EV (Dacia Spring EV) – What’s new?

One of the key updates is more powerful 70 hp and 100 hp motors, which replace the earlier 45 hp and 65 hp motors, respectively. This update is likely based on market feedback, where users may have reported slow acceleration with the Dacia Spring EV. Electric cars are supposed to be quicker, but Dacia Spring EV doesn’t seem to fit that requirement. Even when Spring EV is ranked among the most affordable electric cars in Europe, the lack of adequate power could have adversely impacted overall user experience.

Acceleration numbers reveal that the Spring EV is quite slow in comparison to other modern electric cars. The 45 hp variant takes 19.1 seconds to reach 0 to 100 km/h, whereas the 65 hp variant takes 13.7 seconds. With the more powerful 70 hp and 100 hp motors, one can expect faster acceleration. While 0 to 100 km/h numbers have not been revealed for the new motors, some in-gear acceleration data shows a tangible improvement.

Variants with the 45 hp motor took 26.2 seconds to accelerate from 80 to 120 km/h. In comparison, the new 70 hp motor can do that job in just 10.3 seconds. The 100 hp variant is even faster, requiring just 6.9 seconds. The earlier 65 hp motor took 14 seconds. With the more powerful motors, Dacia Spring EV can deliver better overall performance across both city streets and highways.

New LFP battery, anti-roll bar

Updates for Dacia Spring EV also include a new lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery of 24.3 kWh capacity. The earlier 26.8 kWh battery pack was based on conventional lithium-ion chemistry. LFP battery packs are known to be safer, more affordable and long lasting. Users also benefit from faster charging time, as the new battery supports 40 kW charging.

This is an improvement of 10 kW, as compared to the old battery pack. When using a DC charger, 20-80% can be achieved in 29 minutes with the new battery pack. Charging with a 7-kW wall box charger takes 3 hours 20 minutes. However, the range remains unchanged at 225 km.

Another update is an anti-roll bar, introduced for the first time with Dacia Spring EV. It is being offered as standard with all variants. The anti-roll bar, along with tweaks to the suspension setup, has helped enhance the EV’s cornering stability.

Dacia is yet to announce the prices for the updated Spring EV. However, there are unlikely to be any major surprises. Dacia Spring EV’s outgoing model was available at a starting price of £14,995 (Rs 17.86 lakh) in the UK. In India, prices of Renault Kwid EV are expected to be more affordable. If launched here, Renault Kwid EV will take on rivals such as Tata Tiago EV and MG Comet EV.