2026 Renault Kwid Facelift Spied Testing – Different Design Than Kwid EV

2024 Dacia Spring emerged with a thorough change to its sheet metal, sort of like a 2nd Gen model and it spawned an electric version called Dacia Spring EV which further spawned a Renault counterpart called Kwid E-Tech. In Brazil, Renault is selling both Kwid ICE with old design and Kwid E-Tech with new design.

Industry speculations and expert analysis suggested that Renault and Dacia might phase out the older design, but the latest spy shots suggest otherwise. These recent spy shots from Brazil show a potential update to Kwid’s old design ICE version with slight design revisions to achieve a fresh appearance. Let’s take a closer look.

2026 Renault Kwid Facelift Spied

In Brazil, Renault offers two Kwid versions – Kwid and Kwid E-Tech. both with their own distinctive design. ICE model continues to be based on the old design, while newer and more futuristic Kwid E-Tech gets the newer design from Dacia Spring EV.

Renaultonly. Renault Brazil seems to be keeping it that way, instead of porting over the new design to ICE version. Recent spy shots from Brazil show a test mule with partial camouflage, donning a few updates and design revisions. This test mule is of the old design, which is only reserved for the ICE version.

Fascia is camouflaged in its entirety and one can expect Renault’s new logo along with a small update to its headlights and DRL signature. There is some camouflage at the rear too, where one can expect the new Renault logo along with slightly revised LED tail light signature. Rear bumper of this test mule did not have its faux skid plate, suggesting a lower variant.

The immediate change which is noticeable with this test mule is its radio antenna. Currently, old design Renault Kwid ICE version in Brazil gets a regulat antenna at the front. This update will bring shark-fin antenna re-positioned towards the rear. The same 1.0L Energy engine is likely continue along with similar or slightly updated interior equipment.

Will Indian model get an update too?

Renault Kwid is a familiar vehicle in the Indian market. Here, it is currently in its facelifted 1st generation avatar. The company is working on an electric model based on the new design, which has been spied testing on multiple occasions. It is unsure whether Renault India will implement a similar strategy as Brazil with two distinct designs between ICE and EV counterparts.

The current Kwid borrowed much of its equipment from then Duster, which was one of its biggest strengths. Kwid continues to be one of the few remaining A Segment SUVs. An update to Kwid ICE model might boost its appeal further, but is not confirmed by Renault India. Kwid currently rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki S-Presso.

