2026 Renault Triber Launch Price Rs 5.80 Lakh – Gets Auto AC, New Features

Facelifted Triber was launched back in July 2025. Now in less than a year, Renault India has launched the updated 2026 Triber in India, with prices starting from Rs 5.80 lakh and going up to Rs 8.00 lakh (ex-showroom). This is a price hike of The 7-seater MPV continues to focus on practicality and value, but now gets a more premium touch with added features across variants.

Prices & Variants

Renault Triber 2026 is offered in four variants – Authentic, Evolution, Techno and Emotion. Prices for manual variants range from Rs 5.80 lakh to Rs 8.00 lakh (ex-showroom). The Easy-R AMT option is available only on the top Emotion variant, priced at Rs 8.47 lakh. Dual-tone exterior colour option is offered on the Emotion variant at an additional cost of Rs 21,000.

What’s New?

With the 2026 update, Renault has focused on improving comfort and convenience features. The top-spec Emotion variant now gets automatic climate control, which is a segment-first addition. Another notable update is the second-row one-touch fold and tumble function, allowing easier access to the third row.

Additionally, the second-row seats can now fold completely flat, boosting boot capacity to up to 1,065 litres, making it one of the most practical offerings in its segment. Inside, the cabin now features a dual-tone dashboard with a floating 20.32 cm touchscreen infotainment system that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Variant-Wise Feature Updates

Renault has also redistributed features across variants to improve value. The Evolution variant now gets steering-mounted controls, day/night IRVM and rear room lamp. The Techno variant adds features like driver seat height adjustment, armrest, rear defogger, electric folding ORVMs, front tweeters and a 12V socket for third row passengers.

There are no mechanical changes. Triber continues with the same 1.0-litre petrol engine producing 72 PS and 96 Nm. It is offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox across all variants and an AMT option with the top trim.

Renault continues to offer 21 standard safety features with Triber, including 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC and tyre pressure monitoring system. The car comes with a standard 3-year warranty, which can be extended up to 7 years with unlimited kilometres under Renault Secure program.

What It Means

Commenting on the launch, Francisco Hidalgo Marques, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Renault India said, “The Second-Generation Renault Triber has been celebrated as the ultimate family car in the segment, and with this thoughtful upgrade we’ve taken practicality and comfort to the next level.

By introducing segment-first features like automatic air conditioning, full-fold second-row seats with best-in-class boot space, and the standard one-touch tumble function for easy third-row access, we are reaffirming our commitment to delivering unmatched value to our customers. We are confident that these enhancements will strengthen Triber’s position as the first choice for families across India.”