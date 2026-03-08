2026 Royal Enfield 750 Cafe Racer Spied – New Details

Royal Enfield’s 750 range will include its current bestselling names such as Continental GT, Interceptor and Himalayan

Royal Enfield will be exploring new territory with its upcoming 750cc motorcycles. The Continental GT 750 is among the models that have been frequently spotted on road tests. Latest spy shots reveal the Continental GT-R 750 variant, which comes with a quarter fairing. Let’s check out the details.

2026 Royal Enfield 750 – Key features

Just like its 650cc sibling, the Continental GT-R 750 has cafe-racer styling. However, the retro look is more pronounced with the quarter fairing and the massive metallic engine case cover. The exhaust also features a classic chrome finish. Another distinctive feature is a pair of chrome-ringed analogue dials for the speedometer and tachometer.

Framed by an elegant, swept-back transparent windscreen, the cockpit takes you back to the glorious café racing era of the 1950s and 1960s in England. In their modern version, both instrument pods get compact LCD displays. These are likely there to provide access to essential information such as trip meters, fuel gauge, real-time fuel consumption readouts and odometer. With the Continental GT-R 750 variant, the focus appears to be on the core mechanical experience while reducing tech distractions.

For enthusiasts who may prefer a more connected experience, Royal Enfield will offer the Continental GT 750 variant. As seen with the test mules spotted earlier, this variant does not have any fairing and comes with a circular digital display. As the Continental GT-R 750 variant seems to have fewer connectivity features, it could be slightly more affordable in the upcoming GT 750 lineup.

Other key highlights of Continental GT-R 750 include low-set clip-on handlebars, a sculpted fuel tank with knee recesses, a slim seat and a slightly upswept exhaust. The exhaust appears to have a slightly different shape, as compared to the one used with the model displayed at 2025 EICMA. The bike has a moderately aggressive cafe-racer riding position. It is more forward-leaning in comparison to a standard roadster but less extreme than a supersport bike.

Performance, launch timeline

It is expected that upcoming Royal Enfield Continental GT-R 750 and other 750cc bikes will be using a 750cc parallel-twin engine. Although official specs have not been revealed, this engine could generate around 55 PS and 65 Nm of peak torque. It is likely that the 750cc engine will be a bored-out version of the existing 650cc engine. This approach helps boost performance, while eliminating the cost of developing an entirely new engine architecture.

2026 Royal Enfield 750 Cafe Racer has alloy wheels, quite similar to the ones used with the 650cc Continental GT. However, the GT-R 750 gets enhanced braking power with dual disc brakes at the front. Suspension setup comprises telescopic forks at the front and dual rear shock absorbers. These parts are the same for the GT 750.

It is expected that the Continental GT 750 lineup could be showcased at this year’s EICMA. Launch in India could take place by the end of this year or early 2027. In addition to the domestic market, Royal Enfield 750cc bikes will also explore their potential across multiple overseas markets.

Source