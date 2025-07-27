2026 Royal Enfield Continental GT-R 750 Spied – New Details

Royal Enfield is on an aggressive expansion spree, steadily broadening its portfolio across segments. Among the most exciting developments is the brand’s upcoming 750cc platform, set to power a range of motorcycles across multiple genres. One of the highly anticipated models built on this new architecture is the Royal Enfield Continental GT-R 750, which has been spied testing on numerous occasions. The latest spy shots give us a fresh look of this upcoming machine.

2026 Royal Enfield Continental GT-R 750 Spied

The Continental GT-R 750 is expected to be Royal Enfield’s first fully faired motorcycle to make it to production. While the name hasn’t been officially confirmed, it appears to be inspired by the Continental GT-R 650 race bike seen in the brand’s GT Cup racing series. The model itself is based on the current Continental GT 650 but steps into an entirely new territory with its fairing and updated mechanicals.

This latest test mule hints at being a base variant, as evident from its overall finish and component detailing. Unlike the more premium ‘Mr Clean’ trim of the GT 650, which features a fully chromed rear tail light housing, this variant lacks such embellishments. However, it does sport chrome treatment on the engine bay and twin exhausts — much like the entry-level GT 650 models. Earlier test mules of the GT-R 750 featured a matte black engine bay and blacked-out exhausts, aligning more with mid-to-high-spec versions of the GT 650 lineup.

Interestingly, all recent GT-R 750 test mules — including this one — have been seen with alloy wheels. If this holds true for the production model, it suggests Royal Enfield may offer alloy wheels and tubeless tyres as standard across the range, a practical choice for a motorcycle designed for higher speeds and more aggressive riding.

What to expect?

Another notable feature is the dual disc setup at the front, which visually and functionally separates the GT-R 750 from the brand’s existing 650cc offerings. With the expected increase in performance from the new 750cc engine, upgraded braking becomes essential. This new parallel-twin engine is rumoured to be a bored-out version of the current 648cc mill and may debut on the GT-R 750 before trickling down to other models in the future.

Earlier test mules were spotted with emission testing equipment strapped to the exhaust, hinting at the early stages of development. With the latest prototype running without such equipment, it appears that the emissions testing phase is now complete, and Royal Enfield may be gathering final ride and performance data before heading to production.

The Continental GT-R 750, with its sportier stance, faired design, and all-new engine, marks an exciting chapter in Royal Enfield’s evolution — one that blends legacy with a bold leap into performance-oriented motorcycling.

