2026 Royal Enfield Continental GT Spied – 650 Update or New 750?

Royal Enfield has been working on a new range of 750cc motorcycles and the company has even showcased some of them officially. The first of these 750cc Royal Enfields to launch is said to be Continental GT 750, which gets a pronounced front fairing and dual disc brake setup as its distinctive elements.

Now, there is a new interesting test mule spotted without any camouflage and without any fairing, but still retaining its dual disc brake setup. Is it a variant of the upcoming Continental GT 750 or an update to the current Continental GT 650? Let’s take a closer look.

2026 Royal Enfield Continental GT Spied

Testing of Royal Enfield’s 750cc range of motorcycles has been going on for some time now and spy shots have been pouring in from 2nd half of 2024. Launch seems to be nearing and the testing seems to have reached final phases. Just yesterday, we covered latest spy shots of upcoming Continental GT 750 without any camouflage.

However, that test mule had a front fairing, which is a defining design attribute of Continental GT 750. Also, dual disc brake setup is attributed to RE 750s only, as it makes sense for the company to offer better braking equipment as there is increased performance from the new and larger 750 cc engine.

That said, the latest spy shots from India show a Royal Enfield Continental GT that does not get any front fairing, suggesting that it could be GT 650, but has dual disc brake setup at the front, suggesting GT 750. This test mule did not have any camouflage on it too, suggesting that it is in final phases of testing.

One could connect the dots and conclude that this particular test mule may be a base variant of upcoming Continental GT 750. There may be buyers who prefer the looks of current Continental GT 650, but crave for higher performance and better braking equipment. Without a fairing, RE might offer a more attractive price tag too.

Could it be an update to GT 650 with Tripper Dash?

However, this test mule might also be an update to current Continental GT 650 with dual disc brake setup. Continental GT 650 is by far the sportiest RE 650s on sale today and improved braking goes a long way. Also, we can see a new single-pod TFT Tripper Dash on this unit, which prospective GT 650 buyers will definitely appreciate.

There are no USD forks on this motorcycle yet and the wheels are of alloy type with tubeless tyres. Bar-end mirrors, circular turn indicators, twin-shock rear suspension setup, dual exhaust system and other attributes are notable too.









Source