2026 Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Launch Price Rs 2.49 Lakh Onwards

Royal Enfield has launched the 2026 Guerrilla 450 range in India, introducing a new APEX variant along with updates to existing Dash and Flash trims. Bookings have opened today, while retail sales will begin from March 31, 2026. The new APEX variant is positioned as a more sport-focused version of Guerrilla 450, bringing changes to riding ergonomics, tyres and visual elements. At the same time, updates to existing variants aim to improve overall riding experience.

Guerrilla 450 New APEX Variant – What’s Different

The biggest highlight is the introduction of the APEX variant, which gets a sportier riding posture with lowered and repositioned aluminium handlebars. This results in a more forward-leaning stance compared to standard versions.

APEX also gets new 17-inch road-biased Vredestein Centuro ST tyres. These are designed to offer better grip on tarmac, especially under aggressive riding and in wet conditions. Ride modes have also been updated. Street and Sport modes now support mode retention, meaning the selected mode stays active even after ignition cycles.

Visual Updates And Colours

Royal Enfield has introduced new colour options for the APEX variant including APEX Red, APEX Black and APEX Green. These are complemented by design elements such as rim tapes, a sculpted rear seat cowl and a colour-coded front cowl. For existing variants, Dash gets a new Twilight Blue shade. It also comes with added elements like handguards and a headlight grille as part of the update.

Apart from the new APEX variant, Royal Enfield has also updated the Dash and Flash trims. These now get improved CEAT Gripp XL RE tyres with better compound and tread pattern for enhanced grip and stability. Both variants also benefit from the updated ride modes with retention function, improving usability in daily riding conditions.

Engine And Platform

Mechanically, there are no changes. Guerrilla 450 continues with the 452 cc liquid-cooled Sherpa engine producing 40 PS and 40 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike is built on a steel twin spar frame and continues to focus on a balance of everyday usability and sporty performance.

All variants of Guerrilla 450 are equipped with Royal Enfield’s Tripper Dash, a circular 4-inch TFT display with Google Maps-based navigation and smartphone connectivity. This system provides turn-by-turn navigation and ride data, enhancing everyday usability.

Ex-Sh Pricing

1. APEX Red – Rs 2,49,194

2. APEX Black – Rs 2,56,387

3. APEX Green – Rs 2,56,387

4. Dash Twilight Blue – Rs 2,49,194

5. Dash Shadow Ash – Rs 2,67,116

6. Dash Smoke Silver – Rs 2,67,116

7. Dash Peix Bronze – Rs 2,67,116

8. Flash Brava Blue – Rs 2,72,479

Royal Enfield is also offering a 7-year extended warranty program across its motorcycles. This includes an additional 4 years or 40,000 km over the standard coverage, along with roadside assistance.