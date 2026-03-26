2026 Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Teased Ahead Of March 27th Launch

Updates expected with the 2026 Guerrilla 450 include softer rear suspension, USD forks, cruise control and traction control

Royal Enfield will be launching the 2026 Guerrilla 450 on 27th March, as revealed in the latest teaser. Multiple functional updates could be introduced based on market feedback, aimed at improving the overall experience for enthusiasts. Updates could also include new colours, refreshed dual-tone liveries and matte finishes. Let’s check out the details.

2026 Guerrilla 450 – What could be new?

It is possible that the 2026 Guerrilla 450 could get a revised rear monoshock suspension. With the existing setup, the ride can feel a bit stiff, especially over uneven surfaces. Another key update could be road-biased, grippier radial tyres. This will allow more confidence when handling corners across on-road environments. The existing model is equipped with chunky dual-purpose tyres.

At the front, the 2026 Guerrilla 450 could get USD forks. This could be offered with the top variants to ensure the entry-level pricing remains accessible. Various other speculations about the 2026 Guerrilla 450 are doing the rounds. There are possibilities that the updated model could get bar-end mirrors and cruise control. The bike already has a ride-by-wire throttle, so adding cruise control shouldn’t be a big challenge.

Enthusiasts are also hoping for a bi-directional quickshifter, which could be offered as an optional accessory. It could also be part of the standard equipment with the top variant. Gear shifting across urban environments can become much smoother with this update. 2026 Guerrilla 450 could also get traction control for enhanced safety and stability across varying road conditions.

New colour options

While the Guerrilla 450 has a wide range of colour options, there is scope for improvement. Moreover, some of the colour options have been axed recently and these gaps need to be filled. Some sportier graphics could also enhance the overall visual appeal of the bike.

Guerrilla 450 has circular headlamp and rear-view mirrors, fork gaiters, a wide handlebar, a stubby exhaust and a single-piece seat. Apart from the possibility of suspension tweaks, new tyres and fresh colours, most other features will be the same as earlier. Powering the bike is a 452 cc, liquid cooled, single cylinder, DOHC engine that generates 40 PS and 40 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a 6-speed transmission.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 utilizes a steel twin spar frame, using the engine as a stressed member. Suspension setup comprises 43 mm telescopic forks at the front with 140 mm of front wheel travel and a linkage type monoshock unit at the rear with 150 mm of rear wheel travel. The bike has a ground clearance of 169 mm and a seat height of 780 mm. Kerb weight is 184 kg. Braking setup comprises 310 mm front and 270 mm rear ventilated disc brakes, integrated with dual-channel ABS.

Tech kit includes a circular 4-inch TFT display with support for phone connectivity. Users can access turn-by-turn navigation, powered by Google Maps. Lower variants are equipped with a digi-analogue instrument cluster with Tripper pod. With the updates, the 2026 Royal Enfield Guerrilla could be offered at a slightly higher price. The current model is available at a starting price of Rs 2.56 lakh.