2026 Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Update Might Launch This Month

Guerrilla 450 is tasked with bringing more volumes from the 450cc lineup as it is positioned below Himalayan in pricing. An update to this motorcycle might prove fruitful and that is what Royal Enfield seems to be cooking in the background. MY26 Guerrilla 450 launch might be right around the corner and is expected to happen by March 2026 end. Let’s take a closer look.

2026 Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Update

Royal Enfield has championed the 350cc motorcycle segment for some time now and the rivals are far behind in the company’s peripheral vision. However, Royal Enfield has not found a similar success with its 450cc range of motorcycles. The volumes are simply not high enough and lag far behind their 650cc portfolio too.

To change that, Royal Enfield seems to be giving its most affordable 450cc offering, the Guerrilla 450, a meaningful update. With this update, 2026 Guerrilla 450 might come-off as a better proposition than it used to be before and boost its appeal, which could bring more sales for the brand.

Where updates are concerned, Royal Enfield has not disclosed what they are and how they will affect the overall experience. That said, one could speculate that Royal Enfield might update the rear suspension of Guerrilla 450 as many users have reported stiffer ride from this motorcycle, especially while tackling broken roads.

We saw something similar with 2025 Hunter 350 where Royal Enfield updated its rear suspension, among others. With 2026 Guerrilla 450, Royal Enfield might consider offering USD front forks too, which has been among the criticised points about Guerrilla 450. This motorcycle is known to offer great handling already and the USD forks might add to overall visual appeal.

What else can Guerrilla 450 get?

While we are at the guessing game, Royal Enfield might even offer cruise control feature with Guerrilla 450, which might prove beneficial for this Roadster. Guerrilla 450 already is a well-equipped motorcycle and it will retain all of its current equipment. There might be new colourways with 2026 Guerrilla 450.

Where powertrain is concerned, Royal Enfield will retain the Sherpa 450 engine on Guerrilla 450. This 452cc single cylinder engine gets a DOHC 4V/cyl head along with a liquid cooling setup. Peak power is around 40 bhp and peak torque is around 40 Nm, mated to a slipper clutch, an electronic throttle and a 6-speed gearbox.