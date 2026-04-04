2026 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Launched – New Base Premium Variant, Fresh Colours Added

Royal Enfield has expanded its Hunter 350 lineup for 2026 with the introduction of a new Base Premium variant and two new colour options for the top-spec model. Bookings and retail for the updated lineup have commenced across India from April 4, 2026.

The updated range was unveiled at HunterHood, Royal Enfield’s street culture platform event held in Lucknow. With these updates, the company aims to make the Hunter 350 more accessible while enhancing its appeal among younger riders.

New Base Premium Variant Launched

The biggest update is the introduction of a new Base Premium variant, priced at Rs 1,49,900 (ex-showroom Chennai). Positioned between the existing base and mid variants, this new trim brings several feature upgrades while maintaining an accessible price point.

Key highlights include alloy wheels replacing spoke rims, improving everyday usability. It also gets an updated round halogen headlamp, a digi-analog instrument cluster with rotary switchgear, a stitched seat and a sporty grab rail.

In terms of safety and mechanicals, the Base Premium variant is equipped with single-channel ABS and a slip & assist clutch. These additions are aimed at improving riding comfort and ease of use, especially in city conditions.

New Colour Options For Top Variant

Royal Enfield has also introduced two new colourways for the top-spec Hunter 350 variant – Mumbai Yellow and Moonshot White, both priced at Rs 1,69,804 (ex-showroom Chennai).

Mumbai Yellow is designed to reflect the energy of urban life, inspired by city culture, art and movement. Moonshot White, on the other hand, takes a more artistic approach with unique graphics inspired by celestial themes. These new colours further strengthen the Hunter’s identity as a lifestyle-oriented motorcycle focused on self-expression and individuality.

Positioning & Market Strategy

Since its launch in 2022, Hunter 350 has played a key role in attracting younger buyers to the Royal Enfield brand. Its lightweight nature, compact proportions and city-friendly dynamics have made it a popular choice among urban riders.

With the addition of the Base Premium variant and new colour options, Royal Enfield is looking to expand the Hunter’s reach beyond metros into smaller towns and emerging markets. The updated lineup continues to be powered by the same 349cc single-cylinder engine, delivering a familiar riding experience with a focus on ease of use and everyday practicality.