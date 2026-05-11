2026 Skoda Kodiaq Launch Price Rs 36.99 L – Gets ADAS With Sportline, L&K

Skoda Auto India has just updated its flagship SUV for the country. We are talking about the Kodiaq SUV, which has just been refreshed for MY26, making it more feature equipped and a better proposition for India’s prospective premium SUV buyers. It has to be noted that there are few cosmetic changes with this update too. Let’s take a closer look.

2026 Skoda Kodiaq Launch

Where pricing is concerned, 2026 Skoda Kodiaq has been launched at a starting price of Rs 26.99 lakh (Ex-sh). This is for the most affordable Lounge 5-seater variant. Sportline 7-seater variant has been priced at Rs 44.99 lakh (Ex-sh) and then the top-spec flagship variant, Selection L&K 7-seater, has been priced at Rs 46.99 lakh (Ex-sh).

The range starts from Lounge variant, offered in a 5-seater seating configuration with a massive 786L boot space. This value conscious variant brings the core strengths of Kodiaq into the mix. These include the 2.0L TSI engine, 7-speed DSG transmission and the 4X4 system.

Notable features as standard include Grey Suedia upholstery, a sliding panoramic sunroof, two?spoke leather wrapped steering wheel, paddle shifters, acoustic insulation, three?zone Climatronic climate control, steering mounted gear selector, premium soft touch plastics, among others.

Skoda’s First ADAS Vehicle For India

The mid Sportline variant and top-spec Selection L&K variant are bestowed with Level-2 ADAS for the very first time. This makes 2026 Skoda Kodiaq the first vehicle from the brand to get ADAS features. 2026 Kushaq was expected to come with ADAS, considering the market competition, but it is Kodiaq, which gets it first.

ADAS is offered with Sportline and Selection L&K variants only. The autonomous driving features include LED Matrix Headlights with Adaptive Front-lighting System (AFS), Adaptive Cruise Control, Front Assist with warning and braking reaction, Lane Assist, Side Assist (blind spot detection and lane change assist), Rear Traffic Alert, and Exit Warning System.

Also, Sportline variant has been bestowed with additional features, which were only with Selection L&K variant before. These include 360-degree Camera, Intelligent Park Assist and the front grille with a horizontal light strip. Other notable elements include gloss black exterior styling elements, Black Suedia interiors, sporty 3?spoke leather steering wheel, paddle shifters, aluminium pedals, and more.

The top-spec Kodiaq Selection L&K variant gets Cognac leather upholstery, Ergo Seats, pneumatic massage, ventilation, heating and power adjustment, Laurin & Klement insignia on steering wheel and other attributes. All variants are powered by the 2.0L TSI engine with 201 bhp and 320 Nm, mated to a 7-speed DSG transmission and 4X4 capabilities. Kodiaq continues to be assembled at the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar facility.







