2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift Classic+ Automatic Base Variant Revealed

Skoda Auto India is preparing to launch the updated Kushaq facelift in the country later this month. The refreshed SUV was first unveiled globally earlier this year in January, offering a glimpse of its updated styling and feature list.

Now, ahead of the official launch, Skoda has showcased a new entry-level Classic+ automatic variant during a recent media drive event held in Jaipur. This newly introduced variant will serve as the base trim in the Kushaq facelift automatic lineup, while still offering a decent set of features and the brand’s turbo petrol engine as standard.

Skoda Kushaq Facelift Classic+ – Exterior Features

Despite being the entry-level trim, the Classic+ variant comes equipped with several exterior features typically associated with higher variants. Standard exterior equipment includes LED daytime running lights, projector headlamps and LED turn indicators.

The SUV also features LED tail lamps, alloy wheels and a single-pane sunroof. Other practical elements include a rear defogger along with rear washer and wiper, adding convenience and improved visibility in varying weather conditions.

Interior And Comfort Features

Inside the cabin, the Kushaq Classic+ comes equipped with a touchscreen infotainment system, along with a multi-function steering wheel featuring steering-mounted audio controls. The instrument cluster includes a MID screen, while LED interior lighting enhances cabin ambience. Comfort features include manual climate control AC and cruise control, making the entry-level variant reasonably well-equipped for everyday use.

Powertrain And Safety

One of the key highlights of the new base variant is that it continues to offer Skoda’s turbo petrol engine as standard, paired with a 6-speed manual transmission. Skoda will also offer a new 8-speed automatic gearbox option starting from the base trim, giving buyers more flexibility when choosing transmission options. Safety continues to remain a strong point for the Kushaq. The SUV carries a 5-star crash safety rating and also offers features such as rain-sensing wipers.

Launch Expected Soon

With the introduction of the Classic+ variant, Skoda appears to be expanding the Kushaq lineup to attract a wider range of buyers in the midsize SUV segment. The facelift is expected to bring updated styling elements, feature upgrades and improved value positioning.

The Skoda Kushaq facelift is expected to launch in India later this month, where it will continue to compete with rivals such as Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota HyRyder.