2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift Launch Price Rs 10.69 Lakh to Rs 18.99 Lakh

Skoda Auto India has announced prices of the updated Kushaq facelift (drive review read here), with the range starting at Rs 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The refreshed SUV is now available across five trims – Classic+, Signature, Sportline, Prestige and Monte Carlo, with both 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI turbo petrol engine options. With this update, Skoda is focusing on improving value across the lineup while adding more features, better safety equipment and enhanced driving experience.

Variant Wise Prices

The Kushaq 1.0 TSI manual range starts at Rs 10.69 lakh for the Classic+ variant and goes up to Rs 16.79 lakh for the top-spec Prestige trim. Automatic variants with the new 8-speed torque converter are priced from Rs 12.69 lakh and go up to Rs 17.89 lakh for Monte Carlo.

For buyers looking for higher performance, the 1.5 TSI DSG variants are available from Rs 18.79 lakh for Prestige and Rs 18.99 lakh for Monte Carlo (all prices ex-showroom). Notably, the Classic+ variant now offers both manual and automatic options, making it one of the most feature-loaded entry-level offerings in the segment.

Powertrain Options

The Kushaq continues with its proven turbo petrol engines. The 1.0 TSI engine produces 114 bhp and 178 Nm, paired with a 6-speed manual or the new segment-first 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The 1.5 TSI engine delivers 150 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, paired with a 7-speed DSG gearbox. This engine also gets Active Cylinder Technology for improved efficiency.

Features and Equipment

With the facelift, Skoda has added several new features across variants. Even the base Classic+ trim now gets LED headlamps and tail lamps, alloy wheels, electric sunroof, Climatronic automatic AC, touchscreen infotainment and more.

Higher variants add features like a larger infotainment system with AI assistant, digital cockpit, ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats and Skoda sound system. One of the standout additions is the segment-first rear seat massager, offered on higher trims, enhancing rear passenger comfort.

Safety

Kushaq continues to offer a strong safety package with over 40 safety features. It retains its Global NCAP 5-star rating and now adds features like rain-sensing wipers, auto-dimming IRVM, rear wiper and defogger as standard across variants. Six airbags are offered as standard, along with multiple active and passive safety systems.

Design and Variants

The facelift brings updated styling with revised front and rear design, new lighting elements and fresh alloy wheel designs. The Monte Carlo variant continues with its sporty styling elements, including blacked-out exterior, red accents and exclusive interior theme. The SUV is available in multiple colour options including new shades like Shimla Green, Steel Grey and Cherry Red.

Ownership Benefits

Skoda is offering its Super Care package as standard, which includes a 4-year / 1,00,000 km warranty, 4 years roadside assistance and four labour-free services for up to 2 years or 30,000 km. Customers also benefit from extended warranty options up to 8 years, along with corrosion and paint warranties.