2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift LED DRL Turn Indicator – Connected Tail Light Spied

While Skoda Kushaq facelift will get key upgrades like ADAS and panoramic sunroof, powertrain options will be carried over

Skoda is working on the Kushaq facelift, which is expected to be launched later this year or early 2026. Test mules have been spotted multiple times in recent months. In the latest sighting, one gets to see updates that are likely to be there at the front and rear. Let’s take a closer look.

Kushaq facelift – What’s new?

A refreshed front fascia is likely, featuring changes to the grille, lighting elements and bumper. Kushaq is already considered as one of the sportiest SUVs in its class. A few touch-ups can further enhance the overall look and feel. The front LED headlight unit now includes LED DRL on the top part, which also acts as the turn indicator.

The test vehicle does not have any camouflage on the sides, which is mostly the same as earlier. Only exception is a new design for the alloy wheels. Skoda Kushaq facelift has conventional door handles, wheel arch cladding, side trims, blacked-out B pillars, dual-tone ORVMs and roof rails. At the rear, features like connected tail lamps could be introduced. Some new detailing is also possible on the rear bumper. There are unlikely to be any changes to the sheet metal. However, some new colour options could be offered with the Kushaq facelift.

New features – ADAS, panoramic sunroof

Inside, Skoda Kushaq facelift is expected to get multiple updates in line with industry trends. One of the key upgrades likely is a panoramic sunroof, as spotted with one of the earlier test vehicles. A significant percentage of SUV buyers prefer a panoramic sunroof. As of now, Kushaq comes with a single-pane sunroof. A panoramic sunroof is available with several other compact SUVs such as Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Kia Seltos and recently launched Maruti Victoris.

Kushaq facelift could get updated screens for the infotainment and instrumentation. The current model has a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system and an 8-inch instrument cluster. From a safety perspective, it is desirable that Kushaq is equipped with ADAS. This again is a feature that is already available with rival compact SUVs. Maruti has also launched its first ADAS-equipped SUV – Victoris. Kushaq already has 5-star safety ratings in Global NCAP crash tests. Addition of ADAS will further boost its safety credentials.

Safety could also be enhanced with features like a 360° camera setup. Safety features available with the existing model include 6-airbags as standard, multi-collision brake, hill hold control, electronic differential locking system (EDS), traction control system (TCS), electronic stability control (ESC), motor slip regulation, brake disc wiping, ABS and roll-over protection.

Engine options to be retained

Skoda Kushaq facelift will continue with the existing powertrain options. The 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine generates 115 PS and 178 Nm of peak torque. Transmission choices include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed AT. Fuel efficiency is 19.76 km/l and 18.09 km/l, respectively. Kushaq also has a 1.5-litre turbo petrol option that generates 150 PS and 250 Nm. It is paired with a 7-speed DSG transmission. Rated fuel efficiency is 18.86 km/l.