2026 Skoda Slavia Facelift Testing Continues – Spied Before Launch

A number of features onboard the Slavia facelift could be borrowed from the recently launched Kushaq facelift

Skoda is working on a multi-pronged strategy to strengthen its presence in the Indian market. There are plans to launch premium models, facelifted versions of existing cars and factory-fitted CNG option with the Kylaq. Among the updated versions, the Kushaq facelift has already been launched. Slavia facelift is also being readied, with launch expected later this year. Latest spy shots are credited to Adv Abhijeet Vaiddya, who caught the test mule in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad).

2026 Skoda Slavia facelift – What’s new?

A refreshed front fascia is expected with the Slavia facelift. While the slatted grille seems largely the same as the current model, this appearance could be due to the camouflage covering the top section. In reality, the slats could have a flatter design, something similar to that of Kushaq facelift. Slavia currently has a slightly protruding grille design, which could be trimmed for a more clutter-free profile.

Lighting elements and the front bumper are also expected to be refreshed. Instead of the conventional mesh pattern on the bumper, the Slavia facelift could get more prominent inserts. Side profile may not change much, although a new design for the alloy wheels is likely. The sedan will continue with features such as conventional body-coloured door handles, sloping roofline and blacked-out ORVMs with integrated turn signals.

At the rear, Slavia facelift could get connected tail lamps with illuminated SKODA lettering. The bumper appears to be flatter and wider, as compared to the layered bumper design of the current model. Some new colours could be introduced with the 2026 Slavia facelift.

Interior updates

Inside, the equipment list of Slavia facelift will closely mirror the updates introduced with the new Kushaq. The latter has new features such as rear seat massage, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a 10.25-inch instrument display with turn-by-turn navigation. Kushaq also gets a panoramic sunroof with the top variants, but this may not be available with the Slavia facelift. The existing single pane electric sunroof will be carried over.

It was earlier reported that Kushaq facelift could get Level 2 ADAS, in line with industry trends. However, this update has been skipped for now. A similar approach is likely for the Slavia facelift. Slavia already has a robust safety package, with features such as 6 airbags, electronic stability control, multi collision braking, electronic differential lock, traction control system, brake disc wiping and hill hold control.

New 8-speed automatic transmission

While Slavia will continue with the existing engine options, the 1.0-litre unit will be getting a new 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine generates 116 PS and 178 Nm of torque. The current model is offered with transmission choices of a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic. While the manual transmission will be carried over, the 6AT will be replaced with the 8-speed torque converter automatic.

Slavia’s larger 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine will be retained in the same configuration. It generates 150 PS and 250 Nm of torque, and is paired with a 7-speed DSG transmission. With the updates, the 2026 Slavia facelift could see a revision in its prices. The current model is available at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh. Slavia competes with rivals such as Volkswagen Virtus, Hyundai Verna and Honda City.