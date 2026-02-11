2026 Suzuki Across SUV Revealed – Rebadged Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

Compared to the first-gen Across, the second-gen model has greater visual similarity to the new-gen Toyota RAV4

Suzuki has been selling the Across compact crossover SUV in Europe since 2020. It is essentially a rebadged version of the Toyota RAV4. It is worth noting that Suzuki is also exporting the Victoris SUV with ‘Across’ badging in select markets. This is an entirely different product and not related to the European Across.

Following the 6th-gen update for the RAV4 in December 2025, Suzuki has now updated the Across for European markets. New-gen Suzuki Across gets cosmetic touch-ups, a PHEV powertrain and enhanced safety and connectivity features. Let’s check out the details.

2026 Suzuki Across – What’s new?

New Suzuki Across has an updated front fascia, featuring a new grille, sharper headlamps and a rugged bumper. Overall profile is a close match to the RAV4 Adventure variant sold in China. In the US, this variant of RAV4 is available as the Woodland edition. Colour options for the 2026 Suzuki Across include Massive Gray, Ever Rest, Super White and Attitude Black.

On the inside also, much of the equipment is the same as that of the new-gen RAV4. Most of the controls are organised in a logical format, an approach that Suzuki refers to as the ‘island architecture’. This layout reduces clutter and allows easy, intuitive access to frequently used items such as infotainment, transmission and audio controls.

Suzuki Across has spacious interiors and offers generous legroom for all passengers. Key features include a 10-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat and an 8-way electrically adjustable front passenger seat. Front seats utilize a leather-fabric combo and have a three-stage heating system. Other key features include a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch instrument cluster. A head-up display has also been added, which projects information such as speed and navigation directions onto the windshield.

Enhanced safety

2026 Suzuki Across offers a cocooned safety experience for users. An advanced pre-collision system, comprising a radar and a forward-facing camera, effectively detects pedestrians, cyclists and cross-traffic. The pre-collision system works in combination with the emergency steering assist (ESA) to initiate actions such as light braking and steering corrections.

Other safety features include dynamic radar cruise control, lane tracing assist and emergency driving stop system. Also included are features such as lane departure alert, lane change alert, driver monitor, proactive driving assist, front cross traffic alert and panoramic camera with 3D view.

Advanced PHEV powertrain

While the Toyota RAV4 has HEV (self-charging) and PHEV (plug-in hybrid) powertrain options, the Suzuki Across is available with only the PHEV drivetrain. This setup comprises a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that generates 143 hp. When used in combination with the two electric motors, max combined output is 304 hp. Suzuki Across is equipped with a 22.7 kWh battery pack.

Much of the daily driving needs can be met in electric mode. The PHEV powertrain is also suitable for longer journeys. The SUV has a top speed of 180 km/h and it can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.1 seconds. 2026 Suzuki Across utilizes the E-Four AWD system, which is designed for both performance and efficiency.

The electric motor mounted on the front axle supplies 204 hp and 271 Nm of torque. In comparison, the rear mounted electric motor generates 55 hp and 123 Nm. Users can choose from driving modes of Normal, Eco, Sport and a manual E-Four Trail mode. The Trail mode is especially designed for loose or slippery surfaces.

After its debut in the Netherlands, Suzuki Across is expected to be introduced in other European markets in the coming months. It will compete with rivals such as Subaru Forester, Honda CR-V, Nissan X-Trail, Mitsubishi Outlander, Skoda Kodiaq, Peugeot 5008 and Volkswagen Tayron.





