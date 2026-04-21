2026 Suzuki Avenis Gets New Colour Update – Prices Start At Rs 84,293

Suzuki Motorcycle India has introduced a new colour option for the Avenis Special Edition, while continuing to offer the sporty scooter across multiple variants. With this update, 2026 Avenis lineup now starts at Rs 84,293 (Ex-sh) for the Standard Edition, going up to Rs 86,677 (Ex-sh) for the Special Edition. The regular Avenis variant is priced at Rs 85,942 (Ex-sh).

New Colour, Same Package

The latest update brings a fresh Pearl Glacier White / Metallic Oort Gray dual-tone shade to the Special Edition. While this enhances the scooter’s visual appeal, there are no mechanical changes. Avenis continues with its sharp styling, LED lighting, sporty graphics and Bluetooth-enabled digital console with Suzuki Ride Connect.

The scooter is equipped with telescopic front suspension, Combined Braking System (CBS) and a 12-inch front wheel, ensuring a balanced ride for city usage. Powering the scooter is the same 124.3cc engine with Suzuki Eco Performance (SEP), tuned for a balance between performance and fuel efficiency. Avenis retains its feature-loaded setup, including:

– LED headlamp and tail lamp

– Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument cluster with Suzuki Ride Connect

– External fuel lid for convenience

– Front storage box with USB charging socket

– 21.8-litre under-seat storage

– Split grab rails and sporty graphics

Competitive Segment Pressure

While Suzuki continues to update the Avenis with new colours and features, its sales performance has been under pressure in recent months. In March 2026, Avenis registered sales of 3,691 units, marking a sharp 44.45% YoY decline compared to 6,644 units last year. Over the last six months, total sales stood at 25,796 units, down from 32,178 units in the same period last year — a 19.83% drop.

The decline has been consistent across multiple months, with October and March witnessing the steepest drops of over 40%. However, February 2026 stood out with a strong 270% YoY growth, indicating occasional spikes driven by festive or demand cycles.

Mr. Deepak Mutreja, Vice President – Sales & Marketing, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd., said, “The Avenis has been well-received for its sporty styling, performance, and everyday practicality. With the introduction of this new Pearl Glacier White / Metallic Oort Gray colour for the Special Edition, we aim to further enhance its visual appeal and keep the portfolio fresh and relevant for our customers. We are confident that this new addition will resonate strongly with young and styled-conscious riders.”

Suzuki Expanding Scooter Portfolio

Suzuki has been actively refreshing its scooter lineup. The company recently launched an updated Burgman Street, further strengthening its premium 125cc offering in India. In addition, Suzuki also showcased the larger Burgman 400, hinting at its intent to explore the premium maxi-scooter space in the future.

These developments indicate that Suzuki is focusing on expanding its scooter portfolio across multiple price points, from sporty entry-level options like Avenis to more premium offerings like the Burgman range.