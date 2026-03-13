2026 Suzuki Burgman Street EX Launch Price Rs 1.08 Lakh – New Colour

While Suzuki has a huge arsenal of motorcycles globally, their business in the Indian market is primarily dominated by scooters. Access is their best-seller and one of the most popular 125cc scooters in the country. It is complemented by Burgman Street, which is a maxi-style family scooter powered by the same engine as Access.

Burgman Street clocks consistent sales numbers, which is quite commendable for its genre and body style. In March 2026, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd introduced MY26 version of Burgman Street EX scooter where it gets a new colour. Let’s take a closer look.

2026 Suzuki Burgman Street EX

Where pricing is concerned, 2026 Suzuki Burgman Street EX costs Rs 1.08 lakh (Ex-sh). Suzuki has kept prices of Burgman Street EX similar to what it was before. The new colour with 2026 Burgman Street EX is called Pearl Grace White, which is a combination of White and Grey and is very subtle and understated.

Other colour options offered with Burgman Street EX include Metallic Royal Bronze and Metallic Matte Black No 2. Price is the same between all three colour options, which is welcome in our books. It has to be noted that Suzuki has discontinued the Matte Stellar Blue colour that used to be offered before.

EX in Burgman Street EX name means this model has a 12-inch rear wheel, which should offer better everyday rideability and bump absorption. Unlike Burgman Street (without EX) which comes in two variants (Standard Edition and Ride Connect Edition), Burgman Street EX comes in just one fully-loaded variant.

Features and Specs

This fully-loaded variant comes with Suzuki Ride Connect fully-digital LCD instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and app support with turn-by-turn navigation feature. Other notable features of Suzuki Burgman Street EX include LED lighting, alloy wheels, front disc brake, 21.5L underseat storage and more.

Powering 2026 Suzuki Burgman Street EX is the same 124cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine as before, shared with Access. This engine is rated at 8.58 bhp of peak power and 10 Nm of peak torque. There’s Suzuki Eco Performance Alpha, engine stop/start feature, Suzuki easy start and a silent starter.

Statement from SMIPL

Speaking on this, Mr. Deepak Mutreja, Vice-President, Sales & Marketing, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The Burgman Street EX has been well appreciated for its blend of distinctive design, advanced technology and the relaxed comfort of its outstretched riding position.

With this new update, we further enhance its overall appeal while staying true to the trusted quality and reliability that customers associate with Suzuki.”