2026 Suzuki Jimny Updated With ADAS – New Design Elements

Suzuki has been constantly evolving the Jimny nameplate. This latest update is only reserved for the Japanese market and will go on sale from 4th November, 2025. Both the 3-Door Jimny and Jimny Sierra are part of this update which comes with an improved safety suite to boost its appeal further. Let’s take a closer look.

2026 Suzuki Jimny Updated

Jimny has been one of the most sought-after lifestyle off-road SUVs in many major markets. However, India isn’t one of them and sales charts reflect that quite well. Maruti Suzuki might do something in the future to boost appeal and proportionately, sales. Which could be something related to the 2026 Suzuki Jimny which is unveiled for Japanese market.

Speaking of, this 2026 model year updates are applicable to both 3-Door Jimny and Jimny Sierra on sale in Japan. While the company has still not cracked the code and launched a Hybrid version of it to re-launch in Europe and UK markets where emission constraints have gotten severe in the recent past. Interestingly, 5-Door Jimny Nomad in Japan, still doesn’t get ADAS suite.

So, what is part of 2026 Suzuki Jimny, is a comprehensive ADAS suite. The improved safety proposition comes from the inclusion of Level-2 ADAS along with what was already offered before. Notable autonomous features include rearward false-start prevention, auto emergency braking, lane assist and adaptive cruise control.

Design changes

Other than the inclusion of Level-2 ADAS, 2026 Suzuki Jimny now gets redesigned bumpers to establish visual differences associated with MY26 update. Other than that, 3-Door Jimny and Jimny Sierra remain the same as before with the same features list and equipment on offer. Jimny continues to radiate the cute-sy off-roader appeal, which it is known for.

Maruti Suzuki has not confirmed that this ADAS suite will make it to India-spec 5-Door Jimny. Its direct rival, the Mahindra Thar Roxx, does come with Level-2 ADAS suite along with a host of other features, creature comforts and equipment, which has made it the best-selling 5-Door lifestyle off-road SUV.

It continues to be powered by the same 1.5L 4-cyl NA Petrol engine, mated to either a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The 4X4 transfer case with India-spec Jimny is offered as standard. We wish Maruti Suzuki offers Level-2 ADAS to boost its appeal, but is not officially confirmed.