2026 Tata Curvv Update Brings New Features – Units Reach Showroom

Tata Curvv has been trailing behind its competition in sales performance for quite a while. This coupe-style 4.2m to 4.4m SUV is high on style and brings sophistication into the equation. Now, Tata Motors is giving Curvv a subtle update to make it more versatile and appealing to prospective buyers and boost sales. Let’s take a closer look.

2026 Tata Curvv Update

As seen in a recent video by Rohit Chouhan, we can see an updated Tata Curvv Pure Plus S variant with a few updates. In Curvv’s variant lineup, Pure Plus is one trim level above base Smart trim level. There are few new additions with the top-spec trims too, as reported by Vahan Warta’s X post, but the presence of this new feature with lower variants is more profound.

Sticking with the Pure Plus S variant for MY26, we can see that Tata Motors has now added rear window sun shades, which even the top-spec Accomplished Plus A trim level was missing out on. It has to be noted that Tata Curvv didn’t get rear window sun shades at launch. They were first introduced with Curvv Dark Edition which was launched in April 2025.

Now, rear window sun shades have made their way into non Dark trim levels as low as Pure Plus trim level, which is one above base Smart trim level. Another update seen with Curvv Pure Plus S trim level seen in the video is the grille, where the silver elements present before, are now finished in gloss Black.

New Interior Theme

As reported by Vahan Warta, higher variants of Tata Curvv have received a new interior theme. This is a light beige colour coupled with the usual Black, seen on dashboard, door pads and even on seat upholstery and roof liner. We can now see Beige leatherette seat covers along with Beige leatherette steering wrap.

These Beige seat covers, steering wrap and dashboard soft-touch elements were a Maroon shade before. This lighter colour with a neutral approach surely looks more appealing to general consensus and looks more airy and spacious than before. Other features of Curvv remain the same depending on the trim levels.

Curvv continues to be powered by a 1.2L Turbo Petrol engine and a 1.5L Turbo Diesel engine, mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed DCT. A CNG version of Tata Curvv is expected to launch soon and it will feature a dual-cylinder layout to retain most of its 500L boot capacity. Curvv can also be purchased with an electric powertrain as well.

