2026 Tata Curvv Update Launched – More Rear Comfort, Better Interiors, Dual Zone AC

Tata Motors has officially introduced an upgraded version of the Curvv SUV, bringing a more luxurious and feature-rich experience to its lineup. The update focuses on enhancing rear-seat comfort, interior ambience, and overall cabin practicality across both ICE and EV variants.

Tata Curvv Now Gets “Executive” Features

The new 2026 Tata Curvv introduces a suite of “Executive” comfort features aimed at delivering a premium in-cabin experience. The brand highlights innovations such as India’s first R-Comfort Seats with Passive Ventilation, Serenity Screen Rear Sunshades, and EasySip Cup Docks on the rear armrest — features designed to elevate everyday usability.

Other upgrades include a dashboard insert in White Carbon Fibre finish, and a new Lalitpur Grey interior theme featuring plush Benecke-Kaliko leatherette upholstery. Together, these updates aim to offer a lighter, more spacious, and indulgent ambience compared to the darker tones used previously. For the Curvv.ev, Tata Motors has taken comfort up a notch with PureComfort rear co-passenger footrests and ErgoWing headrests, features typically seen in luxury sedans rather than mid-size SUVs.

Enhanced Comfort and Climate Control

A key addition to the 2026 update is TwinZone Climate Concierge Air Conditioning, ensuring personalized temperature settings for front passengers. With these updates, Tata Motors is positioning the Curvv as an executive-grade mid-size SUV that caters equally to owners and rear-seat occupants.

The newly enhanced features will be available in the Accomplished persona for Curvv ICE variants (starting at Rs 14.55 lakh, ex-showroom) and in the Accomplished and Empowered personas for the Curvv.ev (starting at Rs 18.49 lakh, ex-showroom).

Technology and Architecture

Built on Tata’s ATLAS (for ICE) and acti.ev (for EV) architectures, the Curvv continues to combine design sophistication with strong performance and efficiency. Both versions feature a 31.24 cm (12.3-inch) HARMAN Cinematic touchscreen infotainment system, a 9-speaker JBL sound system, Arcade.ev entertainment suite, and a gesture-activated powered tailgate for effortless practicality. A voice-activated panoramic sunroof with mood lighting and a 500-litre boot space further add to the SUV’s lifestyle appeal.

The 2026 Tata Curvv lineup continues with multiple engine options. Transmission options include both manual and automatic gearboxes. The electric version, Curvv.ev, retains its dual-powertrain versatility and impressive real-world range. The updated Curvv carries forward Tata’s legacy of safety with a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating and Level-2 ADAS functionality. Built with Tata’s latest safety architecture, the SUV continues to uphold the brand’s reputation for robust construction and driver-assist technology.

A Step Toward a Premium Future

With the introduction of the updated Curvv, Tata Motors aims to strengthen its position in the competitive mid-size SUV market — a space dominated by models like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, and Toyota Hyryder. By combining premium interiors, executive comfort, and a choice of ICE and EV powertrains, the 2026 Curvv seeks to appeal to both family SUV buyers and tech-savvy professionals.