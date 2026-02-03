2026 Tata Punch Deliveries Start – Offered With Petrol, CNG, Turbo

Tata Motors recently updated its smallest SUV, the Punch, with a thorough facelift and an engine rejig. The new 2026 Tata Punch packs more punch than it did before, thanks to its revised design, improved interiors and a more powerful Turbo engine. Deliveries of Punch facelift have commenced and buyers are taking home their beloved Punch SUV.

2026 Tata Punch Deliveries Start

Launched at a starting price of Rs 5.59 lakh (Ex-sh), 2026 Punch has emerged as one of the most important vehicles for Tata Motors. Punch facelift is offered in four attractive colours – Pristine White, Daytona Grey, Cyantafic (Blue), Caramel (Yellow), Bengal Rouge (Red) and Coorg Clouds (Silver).

Dual tone roof options (Black or White) or offered, depending on variant and colours. Bookings for Punch facelift were open long back via authorised dealerships and Tata’s official website. Punch facelift can be purchased in six trim levels. These include Smart, Pure, Pure Plus, Adventure, Accomplished, Accomplished Plus S.

There are two engine options on offer with Punch facelift. These include a 1.2L NA Petrol which can also be equipped with i-CNG fitment and then a more performant 1.2L Turbo Petrol engine for the first time. With i-CNG variants, Tata continues to offer dual cylinder tech which unlocks a vast usable cargo volume.

Turbo Petrol is the most interesting attribute of Punch facelift and prices start from Rs 8.29 lakh (Ex-sh) with Adventure trim and a manual gearbox. This is a 6-speed gearbox, which is also a first for Punch. If there is enough demand, Tata Motors would introduce a 6-speed DCA gearbox with this Turbo Petrol engine as well.

The output of this Turbo engine is not capped and Tata is offering similar metrics as Nexon and (now discontinued) Altroz Racer at 120 PS of peak power and 170 Nm of peak torque.

New Design, Interiors

On the outside, 2026 Tata Punch has had a few design revisions. For starters, Punch facelift gets a new fascia with eyebrow-like LED DRLs, new vertical LED headlight setup, cornering fog lights, new 16-inch alloy wheels, connected LED tail lights and more. On the inside, we now get new centre console with centre armrest, a new steering wheel and others.

Features bump include a new TFT instrument cluster which is more informative than its predecessor. A wireless charging pad, 65W fast charging, rear AC vents, auto headlights, rain-sensing wipers, keyless entry and push-button start, cruise control and others are notable features with this SUV.