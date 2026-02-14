2026 Tata Punch EV Facelift Spied Undisguised Before Launch – Red Colour

While sporting a fresh new look, Tata Punch EV facelift is expected to continue with the existing powertrain options

One of Tata’s bestselling products, the Punch (ICE+EV) contributes more than 25% to monthly sales. Tata recently introduced some major updates with the ICE Punch facelift. And now, the Punch EV facelift is also being readied for launch, scheduled for 20th Feb. Ahead of that, a test vehicle has been spied fully undisguised. Let’s check out the details.

Punch EV facelift – What’s new?

At the front, the Punch EV facelift gets a refreshed bumper and headlamp housings. Overall focus is on achieving a more refined and clutter-free profile. One can also spot some tweaks to the air dam and skid plate. Most other features, including the top-mounted LED DRLs, a closed-off grille and centrally positioned charging port, have been retained in the same format as earlier.

Side profile appears largely untouched. Key features include squared wheel arches, body cladding, blacked-out ORVMs with integrated turn signals, blacked-out pillars and roof and C-pillar mounted rear door handles. The test mule is using the same alloy wheels as the pre-facelift model. However, it is possible that select variants of the Punch EV facelift could get a new set of alloy wheels.

At the rear, Punch EV facelift gets new tail lamps in connected format. These are the same units that were recently introduced with the ICE Punch facelift. Rear bumper has also been updated for a more dynamic appearance. Overall, the rear profile of Punch EV facelift is largely the same as that of the recently launched ICE Punch facelift. Punch EV facelift will be getting some new colour options such as brown and bright yellow.

Interiors, equipment list

Inside, Tata Punch EV facelift is expected to unlock a more premium cabin experience. It could get larger screens with updated UI. The outgoing model is already well equipped with features such as phygital control panel, digital steering wheel with illuminated logo, jewelled control knob, mood lights, illuminated cooled glove box and auto dimming IRVM. Punch EV also has an air purifier with AQI display, front ventilated seats, USB Type-C charging port, voice assisted electric sunroof and cruise control.

Safety kit available with the pre-facelift model includes a 360° surround view camera system, blind spot monitor, EPB with auto hold, 6 airbags, SOS calling function, hill descent control, hill hold control, ESP, all-4 disc brakes and puncture repair kit. All these features will be carried over with the Punch EV facelift.

Powertrain options

Punch EV facelift is expected to continue with the same battery packs and electric motors as earlier. The base variant comes with a 25-kWh battery pack, offering a range of 315 km (As per MIDC Cycle). The electric motor onboard the base variant generates 60 kW (82 PS) and 114 Nm. Punch EV Long Range (LR) variant utilizes a 35-kWh battery pack, which has a certified range of 421 km. The electric motor generates 90 kW (122 PS) and 190 Nm. The LR variant can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 9.5 seconds.

Punch EV primarily rivals the Citroen eC3. It will soon have another rival, the Syros EV, which could be launched later this year. With the updates, the Punch EV could see a slight bump in prices. The pre-facelift model is offered at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh.

