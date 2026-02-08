2026 Tata Punch EV Facelift Revealed Ahead Of Launch – New Colour, Alloys

Tata Motors has officially revealed the exterior design of the upcoming Punch EV facelift, ahead of its scheduled launch later this month. The first teaser image, shared across Tata Motors’ official social media channels, offers a clear look at the updated electric SUV’s revised styling and new colour, confirming several changes that were earlier expected based on test mule sightings and industry reports.

The Punch EV facelift will launch on February 20, 2026, following the recent launch of the Punch ICE facelift. With this update, Tata Motors aims to further strengthen its position in the entry-level electric SUV segment.

Revised Front Design

The most noticeable change on the Punch EV facelift is at the front. The updated model features a cleaner, closed-off grille design, reinforcing its electric identity. Unlike the outgoing model, the facelift omits the black trim piece that earlier connected the headlamp units.

The LED light bar linking the DRLs has also been removed, resulting in a more minimalistic and upright appearance. Lower down, the front bumper has received subtle revisions, including a redesigned scuff plate, which adds a slightly refreshed visual character without altering the SUV’s overall proportions.

New Colour and Updated Alloy Wheels

The Punch EV facelift introduces new aero-optimised alloy wheels, inspired by those seen on the larger Nexon EV. These wheels are designed to improve efficiency while also giving the vehicle a more premium stance.

Tata Motors has also added a new exterior colour option, which appears similar to the ‘Sunlit Yellow’ shade offered on the Harrier. The colour is paired with a contrasting black roof, further enhancing the Punch EV’s youthful and sporty appeal.

Interior Updates and Features: What to Expect

While Tata Motors has not yet revealed the interior, updates are expected to be evolutionary rather than radical. The Punch EV facelift is likely to receive a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, similar to the one introduced on the Nexon EV, running updated software.

The existing feature set is expected to continue, including a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, wireless charging, 360-degree camera, auto-dimming IRVM, connected car technology, and ambient lighting. Additionally, a Level 2 ADAS suite could be introduced, bringing the Punch EV closer to Tata’s larger electric offerings in terms of safety technology.

Powertrain Expected to Remain Unchanged

Mechanically, the Punch EV facelift is expected to retain the current battery and motor options. These include a 25 kWh battery pack with an ARAI-claimed range of 265 km, and a 35 kWh battery pack offering a claimed range of 365 km.

The smaller battery version produces 82 hp and 114 Nm, while the larger battery variant delivers 122 hp and 190 Nm of torque. Any changes to battery capacity or performance are yet to be confirmed by Tata Motors.

Pricing and Market Positioning

Given the updates, a slight price increase is expected over the current Punch EV, which is priced between Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 14.44 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata Motors is likely to position the facelift as a more feature-rich offering while maintaining its appeal as one of India’s most accessible electric SUVs. More details regarding specifications, variants, and pricing are expected to be revealed closer to the official launch date.