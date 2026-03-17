2026 Tata Punch EV Facelift Off To A Good Start – Waiting Period Up To 10 Weeks

Tata Punch EV facelift deliveries have commenced across India, with select variants now commanding a waiting period of up to 10 weeks. Depending on the variant, customers can expect delivery timelines ranging between 7 to 10 weeks. The updated Punch EV, launched in February 2026, had opened bookings later the same month for a token amount of Rs 21,000.

Tata Punch EV Facelift – Features And Waiting Period

Punch EV facelift is priced from Rs 9.69 lakh and goes up to Rs 12.59 lakh (ex-showroom), while Baas pricing starts from Rs 6.49 lakh. The electric SUV is offered in five variants – Smart, Smart+, Adventure, Empowered and Empowered+.

As per current delivery timelines, the Smart 30 and Smart+ 30 variants have a waiting period of around 8–10 weeks, indicating stronger demand for the entry-level trims. On the other hand, variants equipped with the larger battery pack such as Smart+ 40, Adventure 40, Empowered+ 40 and Empowered+ S 40 have relatively shorter waiting periods of around 7–8 weeks.

In terms of features, Punch EV facelift gets several upgrades. It now offers a voice-activated sunroof, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, ambient lighting and a 360-degree camera. Additional features include ventilated front seats, connected car technology, blind spot monitoring and cruise control.

On the outside, the facelift brings a refreshed front fascia, revised bumpers, updated LED lighting elements and a ground clearance of 195 mm. Colour options include Fearless Yellow, Bengal Rouge and Caramel.

Battery Options And Range

Punch EV facelift is offered with two battery pack options – 30 kWh and 40 kWh. The 30 kWh version produces 88 hp and 154 Nm of torque, while the larger 40 kWh battery delivers 129 hp with the same 154 Nm torque output. In terms of range, the 30 kWh variants offer up to 375 km, while the 40 kWh versions deliver up to 468 km (ARAI certified).

Tata Motors has also enhanced charging capabilities. The Punch EV supports up to 65 kW DC fast charging and can charge from 20% to 80% in around 26 minutes. A full charge via fast charging takes longer, depending on conditions. Additionally, Tata is offering a lifetime, unlimited-kilometre warranty on the battery, further strengthening its EV value proposition.

Punch EV facelift competes with Citroen eC3 in the entry-level EV segment. It also sits below models like Tata Nexon EV, while alternatives such as MG Windsor EV and upcoming Mahindra XUV 3XO EV offer buyers more options in the broader electric SUV space.