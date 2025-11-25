2026 Tata Punch Facelift Spied Ahead Of Launch – New Details

Key updates expected with Tata Punch facelift include a refreshed front and rear profile and new tech features

Tata is readying the Punch facelift, which is expected to be launched in 2026. Test mules have been spotted multiple times in recent months. Latest spy shots provide a clear view of the front, side and rear profile of the Punch facelift. Even with the camouflage, there are ample clues about the upcoming changes. Let’s check out the details.

Punch facelift – What’s new?

Front fascia has undergone a major refresh, featuring an updated grille and lighting elements. The lighting setup seems familiar to that of Punch EV. One can notice top mounted LED DRLs and horizontally stacked headlamp housings in a triangular shape. The grille has been updated with a slatted design, which could be a distinctive feature of the facelift model.

Lower grille is now rectangular in shape and comes with closely intertwined slats. This is different from the curvy profile and mesh type elements seen with the current model. There are likely to be several other minor tweaks to the front fascia hidden under the camouflage.

Side profile appears largely the same as earlier. However, it is expected that Punch facelift will be getting a fresh design for the alloy wheels. A 360° camera view setup is also likely to be introduced with the facelift. Features seen with the existing model include squared wheel arches, C pillar mounted rear door handles, body cladding, door trim, blacked out pillars, a slightly tapering roofline, stylish roof rails and shark-fin antenna.

At the rear, Punch facelift has a heavily raked windscreen. It is expected to get a refreshed boot lid and bumper. Lighting setup could also be updated, something similar to that of Tata Altroz. Tail lamps in connected format could be offered with select variants of Punch facelift.

New equipment

A number of updates are expected on the inside as well. Possibilities include a 7 inch TFT instrument cluster and a refined climate control panel. In one of the earlier spy shots, the interiors of Punch facelift had revealed the presence of a new 2 spoke steering wheel. This could be the one with illuminated Tata logo, as seen with other newer Tata models.

As compared to the current dual airbags as standard, Punch facelift is expected to get 6 airbags as standard. It is also possible that premium features such as blind spot monitor and front ventilated seats could be offered with select variants of Punch facelift.

Existing equipment list includes a 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charger and leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob. Punch is equipped with a voice assisted electric sunroof, rear AC vents, fast USB charger and engine start/stop.

No change in powertrain options

Punch facelift will likely continue with the existing 1.2 litre Revotron petrol engine. It generates 87.8 PS and 115 Nm of torque. Transmission choices include 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT. Punch CNG produces 73.5 PS / 103 Nm and is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission.

