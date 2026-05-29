2026 Tata Tiago Accessories Detailed For ICE and EV Models

Tata Motors has just launched the new Tiago in the country. This facelift for Tiago could probably be one of the quickest update cycles as Tata updated Tiago for MY25 version. Starting price is now Rs 4.69 lakh (Ex-sh) for Tiago Petrol, Rs 5.79 lakh (Ex-sh) for Tiago i-CNG and Rs 6.99 lakh (Ex-sh) for Tiago EV without BaaS and Rs 4.69 lakh + Rs 2.6 per km for Tiago EV with BaaS.

This is a lot to unpack, crammed into one launch event hosted in Delhi NCR. But the excitement does not end there as Tiago and Tiago EV get a comprehensive range of dedicated accessories too, as ICE and EV versions have unique design. This brings a personalisation quotient to buyers, further adding value in the proposition.

New Tata Tiago Accessories

With Tiago ICE versions, Tata is offering a range of dedicated accessories like a 3D grill insert that looks like it is connected DRL design. Because Tiago Petrol and CNG versions have unique bumpers, the bumper corner protectors are unique. These are vertically oriented and lend a muscular aesthetic.

Tiago Petrol and CNG versions get interesting vinyls for front bumper along with faux skid plates for front and rear bumpers executed in a matte Silver finish. Also, there were dedicated door sill guards and floor mats with TIAGO branding. Even the seat covers are dedicated, as the embroidered branding here says TIAGO.

Then there were some exterior accessories fitted on Tiago Petrol which can be fitted on Tiago EV as well. These include wheel arch claddings, door protector claddings, running board cladding, funky 3D elements on front door and quarter panel, vinyls on door frames, door visors with chrome highlight, roof rails, a roof spoiler, tail light and tailgate garnish.

On the inside, common accessories between Tiago and Tiago EV are leatherette steering wrap, a dashcam, smartphone holder and more. Other miscellaneous interior accessories include perfumes, god idols, touchscreen infotainment systems, rear entertainment screens, speakers, underseat subwoofer, air purifier, PPF coatings, keychain covers, cushions, alloy wheels, wheel covers and more.

Tiago EV Accessories

There were some accessories specific to Tiago EV displayed at the launch event too. These are interesting pattern vinyls for body-coloured top grille elements. Bumper corner protectors for Tiago EV looked like they have aerodynamic fins (for extra downforce?) and TIAGO.EV branded leatherette seat upholstery and 3D mats.

Tiago EV accessorised version was fitted with this carbon fibre like ORVM element which can be fitted on Tiago ICE as well. One can even consider fitting Tiago EV with alloy wheels as well, but there might be a slight variation in range, by doing so.

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