2026 Tata Tiago EV Interiors – New Dashboard, Twin Screens, 360 Camera

After revealing the exterior design of the updated Tiago EV, Tata Motors has now officially showcased the interiors ahead of launch on 28th May 2026. The electric hatchback gets a significantly redesigned cabin with a more premium layout, new screens and several practical feature additions.

The updated Tiago EV will launch alongside the facelifted ICE Tiago. While both versions share many interior components, the EV gets its own dedicated instrumentation graphics and Tata.ev branding elements.

2026 Tata Tiago EV Interiors Revealed

The biggest highlight inside the new Tiago EV is the completely redesigned dashboard. Tata has gone with a cleaner horizontal layout featuring layered textures and fabric trim stretching across the width of the dashboard. The fabric finish adds an airy and premium feel to the cabin, especially in this light grey shade.

A new floating touchscreen infotainment system sits prominently on top of the dashboard. It appears larger than before and now gets a more tablet-like placement. Ahead of the driver is a new free-standing digital instrument display with EV-specific graphics showing charge status, regen levels and battery information.

Tata has also introduced a new two-spoke steering wheel with Tata.ev branding. Steering-mounted controls have been retained and the start/stop button is now positioned behind the steering wheel on the dashboard. Lower down, the centre console has been redesigned completely. The Tiago EV now gets a rotary drive selector instead of the conventional gear lever. Ahead of it are dual wireless charging pads along with USB charging ports. Rear passengers now get rear AC vents as well.

Interestingly, the window switch area gets a new design treatment similar to what was recently seen on Tata Sierra. The upper armrest section uses soft fabric material, while the switchgear housing is finished in glossy piano black. While this layout looks modern and premium visually, similar execution seen on Sierra concepts had attracted criticism for feeling slightly flimsy and not very sturdy.

360 Camera, New Upholstery

The updated Tiago EV also appears to get a 360-degree camera system, visible through the new camera interface displayed on the infotainment screen. This could become one of the segment highlights if offered in higher variants. Physical controls for HVAC functions have been retained, which should make everyday usability easier compared to fully touch-based systems.

Seats now feature new dual-tone upholstery with a lighter overall theme, complementing the dashboard design. The rear seat layout remains largely similar, although the addition of rear AC vents improves practicality for passengers.

Tata Motors will officially announce prices of the updated Tiago EV on 28th May 2026. Mechanical specifications are expected to remain unchanged. Current Tiago EV is offered with 19.2 kWh and 24 kWh battery pack options, offering MIDC-certified range figures of 250 km and 315 km respectively. Real-world range is expected to continue around 220-280 km depending on usage conditions. Price ranges from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 11.15 lakh ex-sh.