2026 Tata Tiago Facelift ICE Model Spied Testing Ahead Of Launch

Tata Motors has been in the news again as the company is updating its most affordable offering for MY26. We’re talking about the 2026 Tata Tiago facelift, which has been spied with an ICE version, suggesting both Tiago and Tiago EV may get an update in 2026. This will be the third facelift for Tiago and here’s what it brings to the table.

2026 Tata Tiago Facelift

While many OEMs are shying away from hatchbacks, Tata Motors seems to be doubling down on their entry-level Tiago. This vehicle was last updated in January 2025 with its second facelift and the company is expected to launch the third facelift of Tiago in 2026, within just a year or year and a half.

This shows a shift in Tata’s strategies too, as the brand has not had an update cycle this quick. Where updates with 2026 model are concerned, they are likely to be minimal and cosmetic. Latest spy shots around Akurdi area in Pune show the upcoming Tata Tiago test mule in full camouflage.

We can see updated tail lights which now get LED turn indicators for the first time. These indicators may get three vertical LED slats and they’re not sequential. Tail lights might be LEDs, this time around. We can see a shark fin antenna, which was introduced in 2025 update. Rear bumper could be redesigned as well.

At the sides, 2026 Tata Tiago will retain its silhouette which we have been familiar with since the past decade. Alloy wheel designs are new and they get a geometric pattern to them. At the front, we can see a new set of headlights, which may be projector LEDs with LED turn indicators. Tata logo might be housed in a black element like in a Nexon or the new Punch.

What to expect?

The redesigned front bumper is notable too. We can see fog lamp positioning that is pushed way below than current model. Updates on the inside are likely to be minimal. We say this because Tata already gave a thorough update to Tiago in 2025. However, one can expect an 8-inch TFT instrument cluster, auto-dimming IRVM, push-button start, 360-degree cameras, front centre armrest, rear AC vents and more.

The current 10.2-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay is likely to be carried over. The same 1.2L 3-cylinder NA Petrol engine and its i-CNG counterpart may continue as is. With 2026 Tiago EV facelift, there might be a bump in battery size. Currently, we only get 19.2 kWh and 24 kWh options with up to 293 km range. Charging speeds could be increased too, similar to what we saw in Punch EV facelift. Launch might happen mid 2026.







