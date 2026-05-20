2026 Tata Tiago ICE and EV Revealed Ahead Of Launch – New Design

Tata Motors has officially revealed the updated Tiago ICE and Tiago EV ahead of their launch on 28th May 2026. Fresh images showcase the hatchbacks with completely redesigned front and rear styling, new lighting elements and added features, giving Tata’s entry-level offerings a more modern appearance.

The new images also reveal fresh exterior shades for both versions. The Tiago EV is seen in a light mint green shade, while the ICE version debuts a vibrant coral orange paint option. These appear to be newly introduced colours aimed at giving the hatchback lineup a youthful identity.

Sharper Design With New Lighting Elements

Both Tiago ICE and EV now feature redesigned front fascias with slimmer LED headlamps and a cleaner overall layout. The EV gets a fully closed-off front section along with vertically stacked bumper elements and a large lower air intake area. The ICE version, on the other hand, retains a more traditional grille setup finished in gloss black.

The headlamp setup appears more angular now and includes integrated LED DRLs. At the rear, Tata has added connected-style LED tail lamps with a smoked treatment, making the Tiago look noticeably wider and more premium than before.

New alloy wheel designs can also be seen on the ICE version. ORVM-mounted cameras further confirm the addition of a 360-degree camera system, which could become a segment-first feature for the Tiago lineup. Tiago EV is seen with new aero wheels design.

Tiago ICE Gets Fog Lamps, EV Misses Out

Interestingly, the teaser images show some differences between the ICE and EV trims. The petrol/CNG version gets fog lamps integrated into the bumper, whereas the showcased Tiago EV variant misses out on fog lamps altogether. Tiago facelift also gets chrome garnish on door handles as well as window sills (EV is missing out on chrome garnish on window sill).

Both versions feature revised front and rear bumpers along with updated detailing around the tailgate and lighting elements. Tata has also redesigned the lower sections of the bumpers with a cleaner geometric pattern.

Cabin & Feature Updates Expected

While Tata is yet to reveal the interior, the updated Tiago range is expected to continue with the newer dashboard layout introduced last year. Existing features already include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, illuminated Tata steering wheel logo, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and automatic climate control.

The facelift could additionally introduce a larger digital instrument cluster, rear AC vents, wireless charger and possibly a sunroof on higher trims. Tata may also revise variant nomenclature in line with its newer Persona-based strategy.

Powertrain Details Likely To Continue

Mechanically, Tiago ICE is expected to continue with the 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol engine along with i-CNG variants. Transmission choices should include manual and AMT options.

Tiago EV could see improvements in battery efficiency and charging speeds. Currently, it is offered with 19.2 kWh and 24 kWh battery pack options delivering certified range of up to 293 km. Tata may also introduce updated battery chemistry and faster charging support, similar to changes seen with the Punch EV facelift.

With these updates, Tata aims to strengthen Tiago’s position in the hatchback segment against rivals such as Maruti Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, while Tiago EV will continue targeting affordable EV buyers in India.