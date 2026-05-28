2026 Tata Tiago Petrol and CNG – Variant Wise Features List, Colours, Prices

The new Tata Tiago gets a significantly enhanced safety package across the range, making it one of the safest hatchbacks in its segment. Tata Motors has launched the updated Tiago in Petrol, iCNG and Electric variants with comprehensive design changes, a completely revised cabin and several new segment-first features.

Safety has also been improved through reinforcement of the roll cage and increased use of high-strength materials. At the launch event in Delhi, Tata even showcased a unique dual crash demonstration for the Tiago iCNG. The same car first underwent a frontal pole impact and was then struck on the side by another Tiago, highlighting the structural strength of the body shell and safety of the twin-cylinder CNG setup.

2026 Tata Tiago Petrol and CNG Prices

The new Tiago is available in six broad trims – Smart, Pure, Pure+, Pure+A, Creative and Creative+. Petrol variants are priced from Rs 4.69 lakh, while CNG variants start from Rs 5.79 lakh (ex-sh). New exterior colour options include Varanasi Vibrance, Sobo Surge, Pangong Pulse, Pristine White, Pure Grey and Daytona Grey. Dimensions stand at 3,813 mm in length, 1,684 mm in width and 1,535 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,400 mm. The hatchback offers 170 mm ground clearance.

Tata Tiago Smart

The base Smart trim itself gets several premium features. Exterior highlights include Lux Beam LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, wheel arch cladding, connected-style rear light bar, reverse parking sensors, chrome door handles, contrast black roof and R15 diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Inside, the Tiago Smart gets premium melange fabric seats, textured dashboard finish, sporty steering wheel and improved seating comfort with better thigh support for front occupants. Features also include seatbelt reminders for all seats, manual AC with improved cooling, 12V charging socket and ISOFIX mounts. Safety kit includes ABS, EBD and Corner Stability Control.

Tata Tiago Pure

The Pure trim adds a digital instrument cluster with segment-first built-in Bluetooth connectivity, height-adjustable driver seat, steering-mounted controls, rear defogger and day/night IRVM. AMT variants also get a rotary drive selector and quick-response paddle shifters. Additional features include body-coloured door handles, follow-me-home headlamps and full wheel covers.

Tata Tiago Pure+

The Pure+ trim introduces a larger 20.32 cm touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other additions include cruise control, reverse parking camera, four speakers, vanity mirror and a 65W fast Type-C charger. Safety upgrades include ESP, traction control, hill hold assist and speed-sensing auto door locks.

Tata Tiago Pure+A

This trim further adds connected LED tail lamps, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, rear washer and rear AC vents. Cabin comfort is improved with fully automatic climate control, fabric-finished armrests, passive entry and push-button start. It rides on R14 Hyperstyle wheels.

Tata Tiago Creative

The Creative trim gets additional premium and safety features including a 360-degree Surround View System HD camera with multiple 2D and 3D views along with blind view monitor. Other highlights include larger R15 diamond-cut alloy wheels, Ultra View 26.03 cm HD infotainment system, auto-folding ORVMs, cooled glovebox and one-touch down driver window.

Tata Tiago Creative+

The top-spec Creative+ trim adds dual wireless smartphone charging pads, IRA connected car technology with 37 connected features, rear 65W Type-C fast charging and a dual-tone black roof.

Tata Tiago iCNG Highlights

The Tiago iCNG borrows most of its features from the petrol range while adding Tata’s twin-cylinder CNG technology. The cylinders are positioned below the luggage floor, improving boot practicality. The Tiago continues as India’s first CNG AMT hatchback and now also gets paddle shifters with the AMT setup, another segment-first feature. Other highlights include direct start in CNG mode, single ECU setup for smoother switching between petrol and CNG and advanced safety systems such as thermal incident protection and gas leak detection.

Tata Tiago – Engine Specs

The petrol Tiago is powered by a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder naturally aspirated Revotron engine producing 86 hp at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm torque at 3,300 rpm. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and AMT. The Tiago iCNG uses the same 1.2-litre engine but produces 75.5 hp and 96.5 Nm while running on CNG. It is offered with both manual and AMT gearbox options. Suspension setup comprises independent lower wishbone McPherson struts at the front and twist beam suspension with coil springs and hydraulic shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties are handled by front disc and rear drum brakes.