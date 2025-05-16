2026 Toyota C-HR EV Debuts – AWD, 467 Km Range, 338 Bhp

Introduced in the USA in 2018, the previous-gen Toyota C-HR was equipped with a 2.0-litre petrol engine, generating 144 hp

While Toyota sells many hybrid cars in the USA, the only BEV option currently available is the bZ4X compact crossover SUV. To strengthen its BEV portfolio, Toyota has added the latest-gen C-HR that uses an all-electric powertrain. It is expected to be available at Toyota dealerships in the USA in 2026. Let’s check out the key features of the 2026 Toyota C-HR.

2026 Toyota C-HR EV Debuts – Performance, range

Toyota introduced the C-HR+ in Europe earlier this year in March with three powertrain options. The North American C-HR is essentially the same vehicle but gets only a single powertrain. 2026 Toyota C-HR in the US utilizes a 74.7 kW lithium-ion battery pack, offering a range of 467 km. With the dual-motor AWD setup, the combined power output is at 338 hp.

Claimed acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h is achievable in just around 5 seconds. 2026 Toyota C-HR is underpinned by the e-TNGA platform. An 11-kW on-board AC charger is provided with the C-HR BEV. A NACS charging port has been used that can be used with Level Three DC fast charging. This ensures access to thousands of fast charging stations spread across the country.

With a fast charger, the C-HR’s battery can be charged from 10% to 80% in just around 30 minutes. For user’s convenience, C-HR also supports charging from Level One and Level Two AC power sources. To suit local climate conditions, 2026 Toyota C-HR is also equipped with a battery pre-conditioning system. It essentially primes the battery for DC fast charging, as is necessary in colder climates. The battery pre-conditioning system can work in both manual and automatic mode.

Variants, features

2026 Toyota C-HR will be available in SE and XSE grades in the US. The SE trim has features such as 18-inch wheels with black alloy inserts, a powered tailgate and low-profile roof rails. Inside, there’s a panoramic sunroof, heated front seats and steering wheel, a 14-inch touchscreen with Toyota Audio Multimedia system, two wireless Qi chargers and Type-C USB ports. Safety kit includes front and rear parking assist with automatic braking and blind spot monitor.

The XSE trim gets additional and more premium equipment such as 20-inch alloy wheels, an 8-way power passenger seat, a driver memory seat, traffic jam assist, lane change assist and a panoramic view monitor. All trims of Toyota C-HR are equipped with JBL Premium Audio system with 9 speakers. Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 is also common for all variants, offering a wide range of ADAS features.

In Toyota’s USA lineup, the 2026 C-HR BEV is expected to be positioned above the bZ4X. Prices could start at around $42,000 (~ Rs 36 lakh). In the US, 2026 C-HR BEV will take on rivals such as Hyundai Kona Electric, Volkswagen ID.4 and Chevrolet Equinox EV. The target audience will primarily be buyers who are looking for a sporty, performance-oriented compact EV, offering AWD and a practical range.