2026 Toyota Corolla Sedan Facelift Spied With New Design Language

Updates introduced in the China-spec Corolla sedan facelift may be carried over to other Asian markets such as Malaysia

Launched in 2018, the 12th-gen Toyota Corolla sedan is in the right age to get a generational update. However, it appears that the forward path chosen for the sedan is a facelift, for now. This has been revealed via information published by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT). Let’s check out the details.

2026 Toyota Corolla Sedan facelift Spied – What’s new?

As evident in the images, the 2026 Toyota Corolla sedan facelift has received a major refresh to the front fascia. While the existing model has a liberal dose of bold aesthetics, the facelift focuses on refinement and sophistication. Design inspiration is likely to have come from latest versions of Toyota cars like the Prius and Camry.

Signature features such as the hammerhead-style top frame ensure a distinctive look and feel. Other key highlights include C-shaped lighting elements and L-shaped housings for the fog lamps. Central air intake is now a lot slimmer in comparison to the current model. Side profile has been updated with new dual-tone alloy wheels.

One can also notice a triangular extension added to the quarter light windows towards the rear. Other features such as dual-tone ORVMs, body-coloured conventional door handles and blacked-out B pillars have been carried over. At the rear, the tail lamps get a smoked finish. There’s a new red trim as well that ensures a connected tail lamp look and feel.

Interior updates

Interiors have not been revealed in the images posted by MIIT. However, the equipment list is likely to be updated with some new features. Toyota could focus on introducing a more premium, tech-forward cabin, something similar to the facelifted Camry. While not confirmed, the dashboard could be refreshed with sleeker lines and higher-quality soft-touch materials.

A larger display such as a 10.5-inch or a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system could be part of the package. There could be voice-activated controls, improved graphics and OTA updates. Some variations are possible for the upholstery and seat cushioning. Updates can be introduced for the ambient lighting, centre console and air filtration system. A head-up display (HUD) could be added to the top variants.

Powertrain options

Changes introduced with the China-spec Corolla sedan facelift may or may not be the same for other Asian markets. Powertrain options for 2026 Toyota Corolla sedan in China are expected to be the same as earlier. The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine generates 121 hp and 148 Nm of torque. It is paired with a direct-shift CVT transmission.

Second option is a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine that generates 116 hp and 185 Nm of torque. It is paired with a CVT transmission. Toyota Corolla sedan in China is also available with a 1.8-litre self-charging hybrid powertrain. It has a combined power output of 122 hp and is paired with an e-CVT transmission.

It is not certain if Toyota has any plans to relaunch the Corolla in India. The sedan was sold here as ‘Corolla Altis’ from 2003 onwards. However, it was discontinued in 2020 due to stricter regulatory compliance norms and growing preference for SUVs.