2026 Toyota FJ Cruiser Revealed – Baby Land Cruiser Launch Next Year

The 2025 Japan Mobility Show will be a spectacle of new car showcases and unveilings. One of the major highlights of this show is likely to be from the stables of Toyota. If the baby Land Cruiser popped in your mind, you’re bang on. Toyota has finally unveiled its much anticipated baby Land Cruiser model and has revived FJ Cruiser nameplate for it.

2026 Toyota FJ Cruiser Revealed

Around 2 years ago, Toyota revealed that they would expand Land Cruiser name and its legacy to incorporate more models to appeal to a wider range of audience. It was at this stage Toyota hinted at a baby Land Cruiser in the development, which has been revealed now as the next FJ Cruiser in its production-spec or almost production-spec guise.

The name FJ Cruiser is also quite significant for the brand. With the 2026 Toyota FJ Cruiser, the company is reviving this iconic nameplate which was discontinued a couple of years ago after a production run of 17 long years. There will be more versions spawning out of Land Cruiser nameplate in the future to meet societal demands.

Design will be the most talked about element of 2026 FJ Cruiser. It is evolved from Toyota’s Compact Cruiser EV Concept and boasts a rugged and upright silhouette. Like we saw with Land Cruiser 250, there are two fascias for 2026 FJ Cruiser, depending on the trim level. One gets round headlights, while other gets rectangular ones.

Chiseled body panels, chunky and flared rectangular wheel arches, upright stance, tough-looking bumpers, thick C Pillars, tailgate mounted spare wheel, attractive LED tail lights are notable elements. Toyota is also pushing the envelope for customisation. Bumpers are easily removable and there are optional elements like cargo panels and snorkels.

Specs & Features

2026 Toyota FJ Cruiser is based on the same platform as Land Cruiser 250, but with a 270 mm shorter wheelbase. This has reduced the turning circle to just 5.5 m. 2026 FJ Cruiser measures 4,575 mm long, 1,855 mm wide and 1,960 mm tall. Ground clearance is 215.3 mm and approach angle is 31-degrees. So, still a dependable off-roader.

Interior highlights include a functional dashboard with multiple layers, a 12.5-inch free-standing infotainment screen, physical buttons for the dual-zone climate control, chunky steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, fully digital TFT instrument cluster and a lot of modern features and creature comforts.

Powering the 2026 Toyota FJ Cruiser is a 2.7L 4-cyl Petrol engine that kicks out 161 bhp of peak power and around 245 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox and a 4X4 transfer case for off-roading capabilities. Launch will happen next year around mid 2026 in Japan and more markets are likely to follow soon after.



















