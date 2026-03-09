2026 Toyota Fortuner Render Based On Spy Shots – 8 New Colours

If there is one SUV in India that almost everyone recognises instantly, it is the Toyota Fortuner. This large ladder-frame SUV has built a strong reputation for ruggedness, reliability and off-road capability. Currently sold in its second-generation facelifted avatar, Fortuner is now set to receive a major update in 2026.

Test mules of the 2026 Toyota Fortuner have already been spied abroad, hinting at a significant facelift along with a more feature-packed offering compared to the current model. Based on these spy shots and patent leaks, rendering artist Pratyush Rout has digitally created what the updated SUV could look like. Let’s take a closer look.

2026 Toyota Fortuner Rendered

The expected fascia of upcoming 2026 Fortuner was revealed with 2026 Hilux Travo. We can see the same in these renders as well. The upright and high-set bonnet gets muscular creases. Headlights are new and get projectors, which could be populated by LEDs. Primary LED DRLs are positioned in the headlight units.

There are second sets of DRLs below headlights and these could double up as turn indicators. Toyota badge has been replaced by a plaque which gets TOYOTA lettering. Below it is the new honeycomb shaped grille, shared with Hilux Travo. There is an open grille below it, followed by a chunky skid plate, which we wish is a real metallic one.

Alloy wheels are new with these renders and they’re finished in Black for a sporty appeal. Wheel arch claddings are neat and elegant and get a Black finish. Most of Fortuner’s side profile has been carried over along with its kink near C Pillars. Rear section is likely to be carried forward too, with new tail light signatures and revised bumpers.

Much-needed interior upgrade!

The same interior as 2026 Hilux Travo is expected to make its way into 2026 Fortuner too. This is a much-needed upgrade to Fortuner at the price it commands, completely transforming the current model’s interiors. Toyota calls it ‘Robust Simplicity’ and the entire dashboard layout is now a lot sharper and modern.

There’s a new steering wheel, with a host of physical buttons, which is a big plus in our books. A new 12.3-inch TFT instrument cluster and a new free-standing 12.3-inch infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are notable too. There’s a new centre console with many physical buttons and an electronic parking brake.

India-spec 2026 Toyota Fortuner might come with a panoramic sunroof as well. Powering this vehicle will be the same 2.8L Turbo Diesel 4-cylinder unit which will be mated to an optional 48V mild-hybrid system too. The 2.7L Petrol unit might continue its duty, appealing to Delhi NCR buyers.