2026 Toyota Fortuner Spied For First Time – Launch This Year?

Just months after Toyota officially unveiled the ninth-generation Hilux in November 2025, the next big development is already underway. The first spy shots of the new-generation Toyota Fortuner have now surfaced online, spotted testing in Thailand. Given that Fortuner shares its underpinnings with Hilux, this sighting was only a matter of time. The heavily camouflaged test mule suggests that Toyota is preparing for a global debut sometime later this year.

Built On The New Hilux Platform

The new Fortuner is expected to be based on the same upgraded IMV ladder-frame architecture underpinning the latest Hilux. With Hilux entering an electrified era offering diesel, petrol, 48V hybrid, BEV and even hydrogen fuel-cell variants globally, Fortuner is also likely to follow a multi-path powertrain strategy — at least in international markets. However, for India, Toyota may initially stick to conventional petrol and diesel engines, with hybrid or electrified variants possibly arriving at a later stage.

Design – Evolution, Not Revolution

Although the test mule is heavily camouflaged, a few details stand out:

– More upright and squared-off rear profile

– Revised tail lamp design

– Wider stance

– Redesigned rear bumper

– Slightly more muscular proportions

Expect the front fascia to adopt Toyota’s latest design language, possibly featuring slimmer headlamps and a more aggressive grille similar to the new Hilux. The overall silhouette is expected to remain boxy and imposing, staying true to Fortuner’s rugged SUV DNA.

Interior & Tech Upgrades Expected

Just like the new Hilux received a comprehensively upgraded cabin, new Fortuner could also get a 12.3-inch fully digital driver display and a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen. It also benefits from an updated Toyota Safety Sense suite with enhanced driver assistance features, electric power steering for improved manoeuvrability, and over-the-air (OTA) software updates to keep systems current throughout the vehicle’s lifecycle.

It is expected that the next-gen Fortuner will receive similar updates, marking one of the biggest interior upgrades in its history. ADAS features, improved connectivity and more premium materials are likely. The current Fortuner, though a best-seller, is often criticised for lacking tech and features, including ADAS. The new Fortuner is expected to come as a fully features-loaded SUV in modern avatar.

Powertrain Expectations

Internationally, the new-generation Hilux is offered with a wide range of powertrain options including a 2.8-litre diesel, a 2.7-litre petrol, a 48V mild-hybrid diesel system, a fully electric (BEV) version, and even a hydrogen fuel cell (FCEV) variant as part of Toyota’s multi-path strategy.

However, for the Indian market, the new Fortuner is likely to launch initially with the familiar 2.8-litre diesel engine available with both manual and automatic transmissions, along with the 2.7-litre petrol paired to an automatic gearbox. Electrified variants such as the mild-hybrid could be introduced at a later stage depending on market response and regulatory requirements.

Toyota could later introduce the 48V mild-hybrid diesel, depending on market response and regulatory requirements. A full EV Fortuner is unlikely in the immediate future for India, though Toyota’s global strategy indicates electrification will eventually extend to all major models.

Launch Timeline

With testing already underway in Thailand, the global debut of the new-generation Fortuner is expected by mid 2026. An India launch could follow shortly after, possibly by late 2026. Given Fortuner’s strong dominance in the full-size SUV segment in India, this generational update is highly anticipated. More details are expected to emerge as additional test mules hit the road in the coming months.