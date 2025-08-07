2026 Toyota Hilux Exterior, Interior Design Patent Leaks – Same For Fortuner?

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt Ltd (TKM) is on the verge of updating its popular Fortuner and Hilux in India. While there haven’t been any developments here, there have been test mule spy shots of next-gen Hilux from Southeast Asian markets. Called Toyota Hilux Travo, these changes are likely to reflect in India as well.

Now, sketches of upcoming Hilux’s exterior and interior designs have been leaked online. These sketches might not be crisp in detail, but are enough to give us an idea about what to expect from this update, which might also trickle down to Fortuner SUV, which is probably the most celebrated SUV in India. Let’s take a closer look.

2026 Toyota Hilux Exterior, Interior Design Leaks

If you think Fortuner and Hilux are growing longer in the tooth, Toyota’s sales charts are a massive slap on the cheek. Despite the age and lack of features, creature comforts, technology, refinement and other goodness, people are lined up to buy them owing to their massive popularity. Especially the Fortuner.

However, change is inevitable and Hilux is getting one, which might subsequently trickle down to Fortuner, especially the interiors. Currently in its 8th generation model, Toyota Hilux 9th Gen model is under development, which will probably be called Hilux Travo in markets like Thailand and other ASEAN nations.

Design sketches of new Toyota Hilux have leaked online and features a similar design ethos seen with spy shots from Thailand. We get a new fascia with new sleeker LED headlights, eyebrow-like LED DRLs, larger grille, aggressive bumper design, radar module for ADAS, a plaque connecting headlights which could feature TOYOTA lettering and more.

Towards the sides, we can see a new design for alloy wheels, whereas the overall side silhouette looks identical to 8th Gen model. Rear is likely to get new LED tail lights, while retaining the tailgate.

Much-Needed Interior Update

Next Generation interiors of new Toyota Hilux are the most interesting bit of this leak, which is more likely to be shared with upcoming Next Gen Fortuner than exterior design. We can see a new dashboard and a new centre console which bear an upmarket appeal. The free-standing infotainment screen might be between 12-14 incher in size and we can expect a 10-inch digital cluster as well.

Because of the infotainment screen, centre AC vents are relocated and they bear a new quadrilateral look to them. Steering wheel is missing in this leaked design, but could be of a new design. Centre console looks more upmarket now as there seems to be an electronic parking brake, this time around. One can hope for ventilated seats, HUD and other features with this update.

Powertrain on new Toyota Hilux for India is likely to be the same as current model with an option to choose a mild Hybrid version of it, which debuted with Fortuner Neo Drive. The same 2.8L Turbo Diesel engine with up to 201 bhp and 500 Nm may continue, mated to either a manual gearbox or an automatic option.

