2026 Toyota Hilux Spied At Fuel Station Ahead Of Launch

Toyota is readying the new-gen Hilux, which is expected to make its global debut in November 2025. Test mules have been spotted multiple times in recent months. Latest spy shots are from Guatemala, where the new Hilux can be seen at a fuel station. Let’s take a closer look.

New-gen Hilux – Refreshed exteriors

Most of the exterior changes can be seen across the front fascia. The pickup has a new grille, featuring a mesh-type design. The lower grille section comes with horizontal and vertical slats. While a prominent bumper can be seen, the test vehicle does not seem to have a faux skid plate. However, the pickup’s underside appears to have a metal bash plate.

Headlights appear sharper, although the basic boomerang shape has been retained. The front fascia is now flatter and upright, ensuring a stronger road presence. Shape of the side structures, including the fog lamp housings, also appears to have changed. While not clear due to the heavy camouflage, it appears that the bonnet is the same as the current Hilux.

Side profile doesn’t seem to have changed much, excluding a new set of alloy wheels. The pickup has squared wheel arches, body cladding, running boards, traditional door handles and trapezoidal ORVMs with integrated turn indicators. At the rear, the tail lamps appear to be inverted versions of the existing units used with the current model.

There could be some new sheetmetal detailing as well, but not evident in these spy shots due to the camouflage. Bumper section seems largely the same, although some minor tweaks are possible. Tailgate handle seems new and better suited for practical applications. The heavy camouflage does not reveal any other finer detailing that could be there.

Updated equipment list

While interiors haven’t been clicked in these latest spy shots, design patent images leaked earlier had revealed significant updates to the interiors of new-gen Hilux. 2026 Hilux will have a new dashboard and centre console. There’s a wide freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, which could be around 12-inches in size. A new fully digital TFT instrument cluster will be another key addition.

Equipment list could be updated with features such as powered front seats, ventilated seats, electrically operated rear windows and powered tailgate. Steering wheel could also feature a new design with the new-gen Hilux. Other expected upgrades include an electronic parking brake and a head-up display (HUD).

New Hilux performance

Powertrain options for new-gen 2026 Hilux are expected to be the same as the current model. Powering the pickup in India is a 2.8-litre diesel engine that generates 204 PS. Torque output is 420 Nm with the 6-speed manual and 500 Nm with the 6AT transmission. Hilux comes with a range of off-road features such as 4WD with high and low range, active traction control, downhill assist control, electronic drive (2WD/4WD) control and electronic differential lock.

New-gen Toyota Hilux is expected to debut later this year at the Thailand Motor Expo. It is expected to be available for sale across international markets such as Australia, South Africa, Europe and Latin America in early 2026. Launch in India could take place in 2027 or even later. It will rival the likes of Isuzu V-Cross and upcoming Mahindra Scorpio N pickup.

