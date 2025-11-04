2026 Toyota Hilux Teasers Detailed, Official Reveal on 10th Nov

Toyota Hilux, recently spied at a fuel station in Guatemala, gears up for its official reveal early next week

Toyota has announced that the next gen Toyota Hilux will be officially revealed on 10th November 2025. Recently spotted at a fuel station in Guatemala, this new gen model is set to receive a series of exterior and interior updates as teaser videos indicate. Toyota has also announced a total of 15 new cars set to launch in India through till 2030 among which will be this new Hilux and the Land Cruiser FJ, the latter of which was showcased at the Japan Mobility Show 2025.

2026 Toyota Hilux – Features

Teaser videos of the new 2026 Toyota Hilux show off its exteriors in a more aggressive stance. It sports upswept headlamps, slim LED DRLs and vertically stacked tail lamps with C shaped LED elements. It continues to be based on the same ladder frame platform as its earlier counterpart while it also sees the same doors and roof panels carried forward.

Recent sightings also showed off a new front fascia, revised front grille in a mesh design with horizontal and vertical slats and a more aggressive bumper design. Not much of changes were evident on its side profile which continues to sport square wheel arches, body cladding and traditional door handles. It also continues to include trapezoidal ORVMs which come with turn indicators.

This exterior design is likely to make its way to Fortuner as well. Same is the case with interiors. Leaked design patents show some updates to its dashboard and central console with a large freestanding touchscreen infotainment system measuring around 12.3 inches.

It could also get a fully digital TFT screen while in terms of seating, the 2026 Hilux is set to get powered seats in the front along with ventilated seats. The steering wheel could get a new design as seen in the leaked patent design. Features will also extend to electrically operated windows and a powered tailgate.

2026 Toyota Hilux – Engine Specs

The 2026 Toyota Hilux will continue to draw its power via the same engine seen on its current counterpart. This 2.8 liter diesel engine makes around 200 hp power and 420 Nm torque and gets mated to a 6 speed manual gearbox. Torque figures to up to 500 Nm via a 6 speed automatic transmission.

Its off-road capabilities are further enhanced via a 4X4 transfer case with high and low range along with active traction control and down-hill assist control besides electronic drive (2WD/4WD) control and electronic differential locking system. Leaked information also details that the new Hilux could also be offered with electric power. Details are yet to be revealed.

The 2026 Toyota Hilux will make its official debut at the Thailand Motor Expo to be held later this month while it will gear up for its Australian release in early 2026. Set for launch in India sometime in 2027, the new Hilux will take on the Isuzu V-Cross and upcoming Mahindra Scorpio N pickup.