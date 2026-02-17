2026 Toyota Hyryder 7 Seater Spied Testing In Ladakh – New Details

A new SUV test mule has been spied, and it looks like a longer version of the current Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder on sale in India. This strongly suggests that Toyota and Maruti Suzuki may have revived plans for a 7-seater derivative of the Hyryder / Grand Vitara twins — something that was earlier believed to be shelved.

The latest spy shot, captured in a high-altitude testing environment, shows a heavily camouflaged SUV with proportions clearly longer than the standard Hyryder. The extended rear overhang and stretched profile point towards the addition of a third row of seats. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Parthiv for sharing the exclusive spyshot.

AWD Variant Spotted?

Interestingly, the source who spotted this test mule has reported visible rear axle shafts — indicating that this could be the AllGrip (AWD) variant under testing. Currently, the 5-seater Hyryder and Grand Vitara offer AWD only with the 1.5L mild-hybrid petrol engine and manual gearbox.

If Toyota decides to offer AWD with the 7-seater version as well, it could position the SUV as a more lifestyle-oriented and touring-friendly alternative in the three-row space, especially at a time when demand for 7-seater SUVs continues to rise.

Development Back On Track?

After the launch of Maruti Victors, reports had suggested that Maruti Suzuki and Toyota may have paused development of their 7-seater C-SUVs. However, with fresh spy shots emerging and test mules being spotted again, it appears that the project is very much alive. The growing demand for practical 6- and 7-seater SUVs in the Rs 15–25 lakh bracket — driven by buyers upgrading from compact SUVs — could be a key reason for reviving the programme.

What To Expect?

The upcoming 7-seater Hyryder is expected to be positioned above the current 5-seater model in Toyota’s India portfolio, offering added practicality along with a more premium appeal. Design-wise, it could feature a revised rear profile with a longer tail section to accommodate the third row, along with a new connected LED tail lamp signature. Updates to the bumpers and possibly a more sophisticated front fascia are also likely, while larger alloy wheels could further enhance its road presence.

Inside, the cabin is expected to be reworked to integrate a third row of seats, making it suitable for larger families. Feature additions could include Level-2 ADAS, an updated infotainment system, ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof and enhanced connected car technology to strengthen its positioning in the segment.

In terms of powertrains, the 7-seater Hyryder is likely to continue with the existing 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol (mild-hybrid) and the 1.5L strong hybrid options. If Toyota chooses to offer AWD, it will most likely be paired with the 1.5L petrol manual setup, similar to the current configuration.

Launch Timeline

With testing clearly underway, a launch later this year — possibly around the festive season — looks plausible. If positioned correctly, the 7-seater Hyryder could take on rivals like Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV7XO, MG Hector, etc. It will serve as a more efficient hybrid alternative in the three-row SUV segment.