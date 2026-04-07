2026 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Gets New Features – Harder To Steal

While getting refreshed exterior and new tech features, the Land Cruiser 250 in Japan retains its 2.7-litre NA petrol and the 2.8-litre turbo diesel engine options

Toyota had launched the new-gen Land Cruiser 250 in Japan in 2024, which worked as a replacement for the 15-year-old Land Cruiser Prado (150 Series). In the latest development, Toyota has introduced new features for the SUV. The updated Toyota Land Cruiser is priced at JPY 5,779,400 (Rs 33.68 lakh), which is around JPY 330,000 (Rs 1.92 lakh) more than the outgoing model. Let’s check out the details.

Toyota Land Cruiser 250 (Japan) – What’s new?

Exterior profile is largely the same as earlier. However, for enthusiasts who prefer a retro flavour, Toyota is offering round Bi-Beam LED headlights exclusively with the VX trim. These round units were earlier offered with the First Edition model of the Land Cruiser. Other variants of the Land Cruiser continue with the compact rectangular triple-beam LEDs.

Across all trims, the colour options have been updated for the Land Cruiser 250 in Japan. A new Neutral Black colour option is now available, which replaces the earlier black shade. Buyers can also choose a new sand colour, which is among the lighter shades available with the SUV. Existing colour options of Platinum White Pearl Mica and Avant-Garde Bronze Metallic have been carried over.

Improved comfort, advanced anti-theft systems

Inside, updates include electrically adjustable driver and front passenger seats with memory function. The VX trim gets the Toyota Teammate Advanced Drive system. It includes features like a traffic jam assistant, lane change assistant and a forward cross-traffic alert system. The VX trim now has an emergency steering function and a camera that continuously monitors the driver.

Toyota has also updated the anti-theft features. This will benefit users since the Land Cruiser 250 is currently the most stolen vehicle in Japan, accounting for around 30% of total vehicle thefts in the country. Updated anti-theft features include a key-to-key vehicle proximity detection system. This won’t allow the engine to start unless a key is present nearby.

Toyota has also added the T-Connect My Start Lock feature with the Land Cruiser. This allows owners to remotely disable the engine. It is important to note that these updates are currently available with only the petrol variants of the Land Cruiser. Diesel variants are expected to get these updates at a later date, sometime after December 2026.

Land Cruiser 250 – Powertrain options

Toyota Land Cruiser 250 will continue with the existing engine options. The 2.7-litre inline-4 cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine generates 163 PS and 246 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 6 Super ECT (6-speed automatic) transmission. Mileage as per WLTC standards is 7.5 km/l.

Diesel variants get power from a 2.8-litre turbo diesel unit. It generates 204 PS and 500 Nm of torque and is paired with a Direct Shift-8AT (8-speed automatic) transmission. WLTC-rated mileage is around 11 km/l, but this can vary based on the grade and tires. All variants of the Land Cruiser 250 come with full-time 4WD and dedicated off-road systems such as Multi-Terrain Select and Crawl Control.







