2026 Toyota RAV4 Debuts With Electrified Line-up – New Tech, GR Sport Trim

The sixth-generation 2026 Toyota RAV4 has made its global debut, ushering in a comprehensive refresh rather than a complete overhaul. With sharper looks, upgraded tech, improved performance, and a fully electrified powertrain range, the new RAV4 builds on its reputation as one of the world’s best-selling SUVs.

Updated Looks with Variant-Specific Styling

Toyota has reimagined the RAV4’s exterior with angular LED headlamps, a body-colored grille, new alloy wheel options (17”–20”), and C-shaped taillights integrated into a tinted full-width rear cluster. The SUV retains its iconic trapezoidal wheel arches and rugged posture but adds more character through trim-specific designs.

Buyers can now choose from Core, Sport, and Rugged styles, joined by GR Sport and Woodland trims. The GR Sport gets a rally-inspired rear wing, aggressive grille, and unique performance-focused touches. Meanwhile, Woodland aims for off-road adventure with all-terrain tires, extra LEDs, and increased ground clearance.

Tech-Rich Interior and Next-Gen Infotainment

Inside, the RAV4 ditches many physical buttons for a sleeker digital layout. A 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster is standard, paired with either a 10.5-inch or 12.9-inch touchscreen powered by Toyota’s new Arene software platform. This brings smoother operation, advanced connectivity, and the latest Toyota Safety Sense 4.0 ADAS suite.

The redesigned center console offers more storage, a toggle-style shifter (in select trims), and an available nine-speaker JBL system. Interior materials range from fabric and SofTex to Ultrasuede, with GR Sport variants getting exclusive touches like aluminum pedals and special upholstery.

All-Electrified Powertrains

The biggest change – The 2026 RAV4 ditches pure petrol in favor of an all-electrified line-up. Towing capacity ranges from 1,750 pounds (FWD) to 3,500 pounds (select AWD trims).

– The RAV4 Hybrid now produces up to 236 hp (AWD), an increase of 17 hp.

– The RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) offers a powerful 320 hp, with 50 miles (80 km) of all-electric range and DC fast charging (available on XSE/Woodland trims).

– Both setups use a 2.5L four-cylinder engine with improved control units and a larger battery pack.

Platform, Ride, and Driving Dynamics

While the 2026 RAV4 continues on the TNGA-K platform, Toyota has reinforced the chassis and enhanced suspension mounts to improve rigidity and ride quality. The GR Sport also features Gazoo Racing-tuned suspension and steering, aiming to offer a more engaging drive.

The 2026 RAV4 will arrive in U.S. dealerships by late 2025. Pricing is yet to be announced, but the base Core variant is expected to start between $33,000–$35,000, with the GR Sport likely pushing $50,000. India launch is not planned.