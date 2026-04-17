2026 Toyota Yaris Cross Debuts – Refreshed Design, New GR Sport Variant

Available in Europe since 2021, the Toyota Yaris Cross is preferred for its sporty profile and efficient, responsive performance

Toyota has rolled out yet another update for the Yaris Cross in Europe, building on the 2024 update. It’s quite relevant since the crossover SUV is Toyota’s bestselling model in the European market. Sales in 2025 were at 200,000 units. Let’s check out the key updates introduced with the Yaris Cross in Europe.

2026 Toyota Yaris Cross – What’s new?

New Yaris Cross has four trims on offer – Mid, Mid+, High and GR Sport. Exterior updates include a refreshed front fascia, featuring a new grille design with a honeycomb pattern. With the grille finished in body-coloured paint, the 2026 Yaris Cross has acquired an elegant, more contemporary presence.

This is combined with rugged SUV aesthetics, as evident with the prominent blacked-out bumper, flared wheel arches and thick body cladding. LED headlamps have also been refreshed and these have integrated DRLs as standard. Higher trims get new alloy wheels, 17-inch with the Mid+ and 18-inch with the High variant.

2026 Yaris Cross also gets two new colour options – Precious Bronze and Celestite Grey. The latter works as a replacement for the previous Shimmering Silver colour option. The Precious Bronze colour is offered with contrasting blacked-out roof and pillars.

Interior updates

Inside, a new platinum-coloured trim has been introduced on the dashboard and door panels. This enhances the premium feel in the cabin. Mid+ trim is now equipped with sportier front seats, offering enhanced comfort and lateral support. This option was earlier available with the High trim. The seats also get a platinum colour insert, which matches the overall interior theme.

One can also notice a contrasting three-tone stitching. With the High trim, Toyota has introduced a partial-leather trim, which has contrasting shoulder and bolster accents. The synthetic leather is made from premium SakuraTouch® material, which utilizes a combination of waste cork, plant-derived PVC and recycled PET.

This reduces production-related CO2 emissions by around 95% in comparison to genuine leather. In other updates, Mid+ and above trims now get ambient lighting and wireless charger. A powered tailgate is now available as standard with the High trim. All variants of the 2026 Yaris Cross get automatically retracting ORVMs as standard.

Updated GR Sport trim

With the 2026 Yaris Cross, the GR Sport trim gets both cosmetic and functional updates. Exterior highlights include a distinctive front bumper, featuring exclusive aerodynamic side elements. These work to highlight the SUV’s wide body and athletic build. GR Sport trim also gets 18-inch machined alloy wheels.

Inside, key updates include exclusive suede sports seats, paired with grey upholstery and contrasting red stitching. ‘GR’ badging can be seen on the steering wheel and front headrests. Another exclusive feature is GR Sport-specific gunmetal silver trim inserts on the instrument panel and doors. The GR Sport trim is offered exclusively in an FWD configuration. It has features such as wireless charger, ambient lighting and blind spot monitor.

Same powertrain options

2026 Yaris Cross continues with the same powertrain options as available earlier. The Hybrid 115 powertrain generates 116 hp and 141 Nm of torque. This is available only with the base Mid trim in FWD configuration. Higher trims have the Hybrid 130 powertrain, which was introduced in 2024. It generates 130 hp and 185 Nm of torque. Both FWD and intelligent all-wheel drive (AWD-i) options are available with the Hybrid 130 powertrain.







