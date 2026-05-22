2026 Triumph Range Launched – Bonneville, Speed, Tiger, Street

As part of its Unleashed 2026 campaign, Triumph Motorcycles has been launching updated versions and special editions of its motorcycles in India. More recently, there has been a cluster of updates launched back-to-back across multiple genres and nameplates including notable ones like Speed, Street, Bonneville, Tiger and more. Let’s check them out.

2026 Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Cafe Racer Edition

Priced at Rs 17.99 lakh (Ex-sh), 2026 Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Cafe Racer Edition is limited to only 800 units worldwide and is listed on India website too. It gets all the attributes of a cafe racer and sort of fills the gap (temporarily) left by the discontinuation of Thruxton 1200. The 105 bhp and 112 Nm 1200cc parallel-twin engine is same as Speed Twin RS and so are its cycle parts like adjustable Ohlins suspension, Brembo brakes, Metzeler tyres and more.

2026 Triumph Bonneville T120

As part of its 2026 update, Triumph has given Bonneville T120 a new LED headlight setup with DRLs, cruise control, Type-C charging port and an IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit) unlocking rider aids like traction control and lean-sensitive cornering ABS. The same 80 bhp and 105 Nm 1200cc parallel-twin motor continues. The price tag for 2026 Triumph Bonneville T120 starts from Rs 12.17 lakh (Ex-sh), up from Rs 11.85 lakh (Ex-sh).

2026 Triumph Bonneville Bobber

Just like the T120, updated 2026 Triumph Bonneville Bobber gets the new IMU along with lean-sensitive ABS and cruise control along with traction control. Cruise control has been introduced as well. On top of these, Bobber gets revised bodywork, wider seat, improved padding, lighter aluminium rims along with a larger 14L fuel tank, up from 12L. Pricing starts from Rs 13.52 lakh (Ex-sh), up from Rs 12.87 lakh (Ex-sh).

2026 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster

Updates with 2026 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster are quite similar as Bonneville Bobber mentioned above and even the price tag is similar as it starts from Rs 13.52 lakh (Ex-sh). Larger fuel tank, IMU, lighter rims and revised bodywork are common. Also, Speedmaster gets wider seats and improved padding for both rider and pillion along with a straighter handlebar than before.

2026 Triumph Tiger 900 Alpine Edition, Desert Edition

With Alpine Edition and Desert Edition, Triumph Motorcycles is offering two distinct special editions of Tiger 900 with unique colour themes and accessories. Alpine Edition is priced at Rs 15.35 lakh and Desert Edition at Rs 16.05 lakh (both Ex-sh) and both get Akrapovic exhausts. Alpine Edition is based on GT Pro and Desert Edition on Rally Pro variants and both get the same 888cc inline-three engine with 108 bhp and 90 Nm.

2026 Triumph Street Triple 765 RX

Based on the Street Triple 765 RS, the X in Street Triple 765 RX means that it is a more hardcore and track-focussed version. It brings clip-on handlebars for more committed posture, fully adjustable Ohlins suspension, Brembo Stylema braking hardware, Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP V3 tyres and a special Silver paint scheme. The same 130 bhp 765cc inline-three engine continues. Street Triple 765 RX’s price tag is Rs 13.91 lakh, which is above RS’s 12.93 lakh (both Ex-sh).