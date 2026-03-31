2026 Triumph Speed 350 Reaches Showrooms – 400 Badge, 350cc Engine Under?

Units of 2026 Triumph Speed 350 have started reaching dealer showrooms ahead of the official launch scheduled for 6th April. Interestingly, there are no visible changes to the motorcycle, as it continues to carry the same design, colours and even the ‘400’ badging as the current model. However, sources indicate that these MY26 units could actually be the upcoming sub-350cc versions, developed to align with the revised GST regulations.

No Design Changes, Same Identity

As seen in the latest dealer-level images, the 2026 Speed 400 retains its familiar styling, including the same body panels, colour schemes and overall silhouette. Even the branding remains unchanged, with the motorcycle still labelled as ‘Speed 400’.

This strongly suggests that Bajaj-Triumph is planning to retain the existing visual identity and naming strategy, despite a possible change in engine displacement. Such a move is not uncommon in the industry, where model names often do not directly reflect exact engine capacity.

For example, Bajaj is currently offering Dominar 400, which comes with a 373cc engine. In these recent pictures, we can see 2026 Speed 400 with Racing Red / Pearl Metallic White and Racing Yellow / Pearl Metallic White colourways at showrooms.

Shift To Sub-350cc Engine

The key change is expected to be under the skin. Bajaj Auto has been working to adapt to GST 2.0 norms, which place motorcycles above 350cc in a higher tax bracket. To optimise pricing, the company is developing a new engine that falls below the 350cc threshold.

This new engine is likely to replace the current 398.15cc unit across the Triumph 400 lineup, including Speed 400, Scrambler 400X, Speed T4, Scrambler 400 XC and the upcoming Thruxton 400.

What To Expect From The New Engine

While official specifications are yet to be revealed, the new engine is expected to be derived from the existing platform. It could feature a reduced bore while retaining the same stroke, helping bring displacement below 350cc.

Performance figures have changed slightly. The new engine will deliver 40.6 PS @ 9000 rpm and 33.2 Nm at 7500 rpm. This means that the new 350 cc engine will deliver similar power output, but the torque figure has gone down. The 6-speed gearbox and slipper clutch setup are expected to be retained. Pricing might remain same, as Bajaj had taken the hit and did not pass it on to the customers, when the GST was increased for above 350cc motorcycles.

With units already reaching showrooms, an official announcement is expected soon. The launch on April 6 will confirm whether Bajaj-Triumph continues with the ‘400’ branding while introducing a smaller engine.