2026 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Launch Price Rs 1.25 L – More Standard Equipment

TVS Apache RTR range has been one of the most sought after sporty everyday street fighter motorcycles by Indian motorcycling enthusiasts. There are legacy Apache 160 and Apache 180 on sale and then there are the new and sporty Apache RTR 4V range which has Apache 160 4V and Apache 200 4V.

For MY26, TVS Motor has updated Apache RTR 160 4V, which now gets more equipment as standard right from the base variant. There are new variants too, which takes the total number of variants to 3. Let’s take a closer look at the finer details.

2026 Apache RTR 160 4V Launch

Where pricing is concerned, 2026 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V has been launched at a starting price of Rs 1,25,440 (Ex-sh) for the base variant. In terms of colours, base variant gets Matte Black and Racing Red colours. As standard, this base variant gets more premium equipment like projector LED headlights, LED tail lights and turn indicators and a slipper clutch.

It is called Single Channel ABS variant and comes with single channel ABS, RSU front forks and an LCD instrument cluster. The second variant is called Dual Channel ABS with USD variant and is priced at Rs 1,30,690 (Ex-sh). It adds equipment like dual channel ABS, USD front forks, adjustable levers and other features and is offered in Matte Black, Granite Grey and Pearl White colours.

The new top-spec variant is called USD with TFT variant, priced at Rs 1,37,440 (Ex-sh). As the name suggests, it brings a TFT cluster with SmartXonnect telematics, navigation, Traction Control and other features. It is offered in Matte Black, Racing Red and Marine Blue colour options. USD forks and dual-channel are offered with top-spec variant too.

The same engine continues to do duty in 2026 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V. This single cylinder engine makes 17.3 bhp of peak power and 14.73 Nm of peak torque, mated to a slipper clutch and a 5-speed gearbox. This engine has riding modes too.

Statement from TVS Motor

Speaking on the upgrade, Mr. Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company, said, “For over 20 years, TVS Apache has defined performance motorcycling in India and beyond, earning the trust of over 6.5 million riders across 60+ countries. The All-New TVS Apache RTR 160 4V continues to set the benchmark in the 160cc performance segment, built on racing-bred engineering and segment-leading technology.

With this latest upgrade, we are significantly enhancing rider safety, night-time visibility, and on-road control across the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V range, while delivering a premium and immersive riding experience. Every upgrade has been engineered to meet the evolving expectations of today’s performance-driven riders, without compromising on accessibility.

This launch reinforces our commitment to offering India’s most powerful 160cc motorcycle, combining class-leading performance, advanced features, and distinctive design all rooted in TVS Apache’s racing DNA and delivered at an attractive price point.”