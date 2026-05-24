2026 TVS Jupiter 125 Launched With New Colours, Features

With the addition of new colours, TVS Jupiter 125 now offers a total of eleven colour options to buyers

Jupiter is the topselling TVS model and the second bestselling scooter in the country. It is preferred for its reliable performance, practical usability and advanced connectivity features. TVS Jupiter 125 competes with rivals such as Honda Activa 125, Suzuki Access 125 and Hero Destini 125. In the latest development, TVS has introduced two new colour options with the Jupiter 125. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Neelesh Bajaj for sharing the update. Let’s check out the details.

2026 TVS Jupiter 125 – New colours launched

To meet the varying needs and preferences of buyers, TVS Jupiter 125 has a wide range of variants on offer. These include the SmartXonnect, DT SXC, Disc and Drum-Alloy. Each of these have distinct colour options to ensure greater acceptability across a wider segment of buyers. The new colour options of Ivory Matte Copper Bronze and Ivory Elite Green have been introduced with the DT SXC variant.

While colour options available with the DT SXC variant are listed as dual-tone, these are more like a three-tone colour option. That’s because the DT SXC variants utilize a dark brown seat and have a light brown finish around the floorboard area. The primary shade is applied across the front fender, front apron, headlamp cowl and side panels. The rest of the surfaces have an ivory shade.

TVS Jupiter 125’s new Ivory Matte Copper Bronze shade has an earthy appeal that complements the profile of a family-oriented scooter. In comparison, the new Ivory Elite Green shade has a perkier vibe. However, it still remains modest and does not come across as overly attention-grabbing. It definitely has a distinct character, but not in a way that feels too conspicuous.

Buyers who may not prefer a dual-tone or tri-tone colour scheme could go with the SmartXonnect variant. This variant features the Matte Copper Bronze and Elite Green colours in a single-tone finish. Jupiter 125 SmartXonnect has standard black coloured seat and black finish on the inner surfaces around the floorboard. Elegant Red is another great option available with the SmartXonnect variant.

TVS Jupiter 125 new colour variants – Prices

TVS Jupiter 125 DT SXC variant is available at a starting price of Rs 86,750. All colour options under this variant have the same prices. The most affordable variant of TVS Jupiter 125 is the Drum-Alloy, available at a starting price of Rs 78,700. Drum-Alloy variant has three distinctive colour options – Indiblue, White and Titanium Grey. Among these, the Indiblue has the most striking presence. The White and Titanium Grey are more common colour options seen with scooters in this segment.

Next is the Disc variant, priced at Rs 83,900. This has four colour options, three of which are the same as the Drum-Alloy variant. The one additional colour is Sparkling Black, which comes with a brown seat and light brown floorboard section for a more vibrant aesthetic. The top-spec SmartXonnect variant of TVS Jupiter 125 is available at a starting price of Rs 89,060.