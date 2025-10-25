2026 TVS M1-S Electric Scooter Teased – To Be Revealed Next Month

TVS Motor Company is on the verge of expanding its global footprint with greater strides taken in EV realm. The company recently teased an updated 2026 version of M1-S electric scooter to be unveiled at 2026 EICMA show. Primary target market for this upcoming vehicle is Europe and there is a probability of it launching in India as well. Let’s take a closer look.

2026 TVS M1-S Electric Scooter Teased

For some time now, TVS Motor is a strategic investor in an EV startup called ION Mobility and has integrated this electric mobility startup into its operations. This means all of ION Mobility’s assets including IPs (Intellectual Properties) and its core team. M1-S is an electric maxi scooter from ION Mobility which TVS is rebranding.

TVS first teased M1-S on its Indonesian website in August 2025 and now, the company is teasing an updated 2026 M1-S electric scooter and the target market this time around, is Europe. We say updated model because there is something new about the 2026 TVS M1-S electric than ION Mobility’s original design.

We can see the latest 2026 iteration of TVS M1-S as per TVS’ latest teaser has a new LED DRL signature encompassing the projector headlight setup. This new DRL has more coverage than the one seen on original design. Also new, is a dual-tone appeal for front fascia while the tall windscreen is carried forward.

TVS has confirmed the unveiling of 2026 TVS M1-S electric scooter for European market at Hall 8, Booth I58 at the prestigious 2025 EICMA Show. Elements like a flat floorboard, a stepped single-piece seat, a stylish single-piece rear grab rail, LED tail lights and LED rear turn indicators are likely to be carried forward.

Specs & Features

Alloy wheels on M1-S are 14-inches in size and get fat tyres. We can see a disc brake at the front and rear wheels, telescopic front suspension, rear twin shockers, a 7-inch TFT cluster, a smart key feature and a 26L under-seat storage are notable. Scooter weighs 152 kg and has a 1,350 mm long wheelbase.

Powering 2026 TVS M1-S is likely to be a 4.3 kWh battery pack and a swingarm-mounted motor rated at 12.5 kW of peak power and 254 Nm rear wheel torque and 45 Nm rated torque. Promised range is 150 km on a single charge. The company has not confirmed whether this scooter will make its way to Indian market or not.