2026 TVS Raider 125 TFT DD Variant Launch Price Rs 99k – New Colours, Features

With the new TFT display of TVS Raider 125, users can access calls, voice assist and more than 99 connected features

TVS Raider is one of the bestselling 125cc bikes, preferred for its sporty profile, peppy performance and advanced features. It contributes around 10% to the brand’s monthly sales. Raider 125 takes on rivals such as Honda CB125 Hornet, Hero Xtreme 125R and Bajaj Pulsar NS125. To further enhance its value proposition, TVS has introduced new colour options and additional features with the Raider 125. Let’s check out the details.

TVS Raider 125 – New Variants, Colours

TVS has introduced a new Nitro Green colour option with the Raider 125. This colourway seems somewhat familiar to the Pearl Siren Blue with Lemon Ice Yellow colour offered with Honda CB125 Hornet. However, both bikes have distinctive designs, and the shades and colour schemes used are different.

Raider’s new green colour option is available with the newly launched TFT DD and SXC DD trims. Both these trims have two additional colour choices – Metallic Blue and Striking Red. The new Nitro Green colour is refreshing, especially when compared to the other two colour options. Despite being a relatively lighter shade, it still delivers a striking presence.

In this new colourway, the green shade has been applied largely across the front half of the bike. It’s there on the front cowl, fender tip, front wheel, fuel tank, side panels and belly pan. For a more dynamic feel, the green surfaces are combined with sporty graphics in a grey colour. A distinctive profile is achieved with the combination of Nitro Green front wheel and blacked-out rear alloy wheel.

New TFT display

Another key update for the top-spec TFT DD variant of TVS Raider 125 is a full-colour TFT display. One can notice a futuristic, performance-focused user interface that has high contrast and bright colours for easy readability. The UI utilizes a predominantly orange and black colour scheme, which complements the bike’s sporty profile.

Sharp lines and neatly segmented data sections help create a high-tech, cockpit-like interface that feels both modern and premium. Users can access calls, turn-by-turn navigation and more than 99 connected features via the TFT display. Other functions like ride reports, match scores and weather updates are also accessible via the TFT console.

This new TFT console is a significant update from the earlier reverse LCD digital display. The latter is now available with the SXC DD trim of Raider 125 and offers 85+ connected features.

Pricing

TVS Raider 125 new top trim ‘TFT DD’ is available at a starting price of Rs 98,550. Other key features of the top trim include LED headlamp, Roto Petal dual disc brakes with single-channel ABS, follow me headlamp, side stand indicator with engine cut-off and GTT (Glide Through Traffic). Powering the bike is a 124.8 cc, air & oil cooled, single cylinder engine that generates 11.38 PS and 11.2 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 5-speed gearbox.









