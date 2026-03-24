2026 Vespa Primavera and Sprint S Debuts – Dual Disc, New Cluster, ABS, Keyless Go

The iconic Italian scooter manufacturer, Vespa, has just updated its popular models like Primavera and Sprint S to MY26 version. With this update, the company is offering more safety, more style and more equipment than before, making them better propositions than they used to be. These updates are applicable to 50cc, 125cc and 150cc models. Let’s take a closer look.

2026 Vespa Primavera and Sprint S Debuts

With MY26 versions, Vespa Primavera and Sprint S scooters have received much-needed updates. With these updates, the overall perception of Vespa Primavera and Sprint S have improved a lot. Improvements span across better equipment, improved safety and enhanced styling with a massive colour palette.

Speaking of, 2026 Vespa Primavera Standard is available in Bianco Innocente (white), Nero Convinto (black), Verde Amabile (green), Blu Energico (blue) and the new Beige Avvolgente colours. Primavera S offers Bianco Innocente (white) and the new Giallo Disinvolto (saffron) with specific seat colour and graphics. Primavera Tech gets Blu Energico Opaco (blue) and Grigio Ottimista Opaco (grey).

Sprint S, on the other hand, is available in Bianco Innocente (white), Rosso Coraggioso (red) and Blu Eclettico (blue), Nero Convinto Opaco (black) and the new Verde Ribelle (green). Depending on the model, Vespa also offers a host of accessories like windshield, top box, luggage racks and more.

New equipment

With 2026 Vespa Primavera and Sprint S gets a host of new updates to make them better equipment. For starters, 2026 Primavera and 2026 Sprint S now get rear disc brakes, especially for 125cc models. These are steel discs with twin-pot callipers and there is ABS in the equation for safer braking experience.

Vespa is also offering a keyless go system as standard with all variants of Primavera and Sprint S with both 125cc and 150cc models. Keyless go system brings convenience and the boot can be opened remotely with key as well. 2026 versions of Primavera and Sprint S get a new colour instrument cluster too.

This cluster supports Vespa MIA with features like smartphone connectivity including notifications, music and navigation. There are new design for 12-inch wheels and Sprint S gets a new grille on left side and Primavera gets a new emblem on its fenders. Seats get new materials for enhanced comfort.

2026 Vespa Primavera and Sprint S can be had in both ICE and electric versions. Depending on the market ICE versions can be had with 50cc, 125cc and 150cc engines. EV versions get the Elettrica suffix and can be had in both 45 km/h and 70 km/h speed variants. Piaggio Vehicles India has not yet confirmed if similar equipment will make their way to India on Vespa and Vespa S models.